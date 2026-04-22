StandardAero to Provide Repair and Overhaul Support on MT7 Engine Powering U.S. Navy Ship to Shore Connector Hovercraft

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StandardAero (NYSE: SARO), a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and engine component repair, today announced it has reached a long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce to provide defined repair and overhaul support from our Maryville, TN facility on the MT7 marine gas turbine engine that powers the U.S. Navy’s Ship to Shore Connector (SSC) vehicle. The SSC program, which began as a replacement for the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle, was designed to access roughly 80% of the world’s coastlines, and to provide greater payload capacity for weapons, equipment, cargo, and personnel from amphibious ships to land.

The MT7 shares 90% common architecture with the Rolls-Royce AE 1107C engine, the latter which powers the V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. The MT7 was chosen given its commonality to the AE 1107C, which simplifies maintenance and spare parts requirements. StandardAero has been a fully-licensed Rolls-Royce Authorized Maintenance Center (AMC) for the AE 1107C since 2018. StandardAero also provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for the Rolls-Royce AE 2100, AE 3007, and T56 Series III, 3.5, and IV engine models that power a variety of military aircraft platforms.

“StandardAero has been trusted to provide repair support on the Rolls-Royce family of engines for the United States government for several decades,” said Marc Drobny, President of the StandardAero Military, Helicopter and Energy Division. “In that time, we have completed service on thousands of military engines through our facilities and demonstrated the ability to process more than 600 engines per year at our Maryville facility alone. In addition to our operational capabilities, our experienced engineering teams have developed Rolls-Royce approved repairs that provide cost-effective and reliable solutions to operators. We value our long-term relationship with Rolls-Royce and the ability to help to keep the U.S. Military fleet mission-ready.”

StandardAero is a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets. StandardAero provides a comprehensive suite of critical, value-added aftermarket solutions, including engine maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, on-wing and field service support, asset management and engineering solutions. StandardAero is an NYSE listed company under the ticker symbol SARO. For more information about StandardAero, go to www.standardaero.com.