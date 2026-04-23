City of Socorro Awarded State Funding for Grid Modernization Project in Partnership with Socorro Electric Cooperative and Nuvve

SOCORRO, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Socorro has been awarded $610,000 in funding from the State of New Mexico’s Energy Conservation and Management Division (ECAM) to advance a grid modernization initiative aimed at improving reliability, resilience, and long-term energy infrastructure planning. The funding allows Socorro Electric Cooperative (SEC) and Nuvve New Mexico to design and engineer a utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) and associated grid upgrades.

The ECAM award supports a Type 2 Grid Modernization project, which includes feasibility analysis, system design, interconnection planning, and economic modeling. The effort establishes a pathway toward a future deployment phase, which is a planned 5 MW / 20 MWh battery system and substation.

“This is an important step forward for grid modernization in New Mexico,” said Ted Smith, CEO of Nuvve New Mexico. “We are creating a clear and practical pathway toward deploying advanced battery storage in a way that improves reliability and reduces costs for the community through peak demand management, improved system efficiency and enhanced grid resilience. This project is structured to be replicable across other rural co-ops and municipalities throughout the state.”

The Socorro project is designed to address key challenges facing rural electric systems, including outage duration, peak demand management, and infrastructure constraints. By leveraging advanced energy storage and intelligent grid management, the project aims to improve system reliability and provide a scalable model for other communities across New Mexico.

“This project positions SEC at the forefront of grid modernization efforts in New Mexico,” said Manny Gonzales, CEO of Socorro Electric Cooperative. “Adding renewable sources of energy that can be dispatched for load shaving, potential cost savings, and to provide backup power in the event of the loss of AC power is a game changer.”

The project will proceed in phases:

Phase 1 (Current): Design, engineering, and feasibility analysis funded by ECAM

Design, engineering, and feasibility analysis funded by ECAM Phase 2: Project structuring, procurement planning, and interconnection readiness

Project structuring, procurement planning, and interconnection readiness Phase 3 (Future): Planned deployment of battery storage and grid infrastructure, subject to additional funding and approvals

This phased approach reduces risk while enabling a scalable pathway toward full implementation.

“Nuvve continues to expand its grid modernization and energy storage platform deployment in the U.S.,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve Holding Corp. “Our partnership with the City of Socorro and Socorro Electric Cooperative demonstrates how advanced, AI-based energy management software can strengthen rural grids while supporting long-term resilience and flexibility by combining energy demand forecasting with real-time dispatch.”

“The City of Socorro is proud to partner with Socorro Electric Cooperative and Nuvve on this important initiative,” said City of Socorro Mayor Ravi Bhasker. “This funding allows us to take a meaningful step to modernize our energy infrastructure, improve service reliability, and create long-term value for our residents and local businesses.”

The Socorro initiative is expected to serve as a model for rural grid modernization across New Mexico, demonstrating how communities can leverage state funding, utility partnerships, and advanced energy technologies to improve reliability and resiliency.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) is a global leader in grid modernization and energy management solutions. Through its advanced platform and distributed energy technologies, Nuvve enables utilities and communities to optimize energy usage, enhance grid reliability, and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy future. Learn more at www.nuvve.com.

About Socorro Electric Cooperative

Socorro Electric Cooperative (SEC) is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving communities across Socorro County and surrounding areas in central New Mexico. SEC is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable electric service to its members while modernizing its system to meet evolving energy needs. The Cooperative is actively exploring innovative technologies—including advanced grid management and energy storage solutions—to enhance system resilience, improve service reliability, and support the long-term sustainability of the communities it serves.

About The City of Socorro

The City of Socorro is a historic community in central New Mexico dedicated to supporting economic development, infrastructure modernization, and quality of life for its residents and businesses. As the lead applicant for the ECAM-funded grid modernization initiative, the City is committed to advancing innovative energy solutions that improve reliability, reduce long-term costs, and position Socorro as a model for rural communities navigating the transition to a more resilient and efficient energy future.

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