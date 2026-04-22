Western Metallica Announces Expiry of Non-Binding LOI With Emerita Resources and Permit Renewal for Nueva Celti

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) has announced the expiry of the non-binding LOI executed with Emerita Resources Corp. (“EMO”) for the Company’s Nueva Celti property in Andalucia Spain (see news release dated September 22, 2025). At this time the Company does not plan to proceed with the transaction.

The Company also announces the renewal of the permit for Nueva Celti. On February 27, 2026, the competent mining authority resolved to grant the first extension of Section C, Exploration Permit No. 7996 “Nueva Celti”, located in the municipality of Peñaflor, Province of Seville, for a further term of three years, thereby extending its validity until February 27, 2029.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is an Ontario registered company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSXV under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration. Its project interests include its 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in Andalusia, Spain, and three other gold projects located in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta). Further information can be found at: www.westernmetallicacorp.com

Cautionary Notes

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.