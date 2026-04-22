SentinelOne Wins a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Google NEXT — SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), the AI Security leader, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Security: Google Threat Intelligence. The recognition comes as SentinelOne and Google Cloud deepen their collaboration on AI security innovation, runtime security, data sovereignty and threat intelligence.

SentinelOne is an established Google Security partner with validated integrations across Google Security Operations (SecOps), Google Threat Intelligence, and Chrome Enterprise. In March 2026, at RSAC 2026, SentinelOne announced a significant expansion of the long standing partnership to deliver new solutions that integrate SentinelOne’s leading EDR, security for AI apps and agents, and an AI-native platform with Google Cloud’s global-scale infrastructure and threat intelligence.

“Security leaders are no longer just defending endpoints — they are securing complex, high-velocity environments where data and cloud converge,” said Melissa K. Smith, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives at SentinelOne. “Google Cloud and SentinelOne are redefining the standard of modern defense, and being named Partner of the Year validates our shared mission to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. By anchoring SentinelOne's AI-driven protection with Google's world-class infrastructure, we're delivering our customers' demand: unrivaled resilience at the speed of the cloud.”

Over the past year, the partnership has focused on multiple areas of joint innovation, intelligence sharing, and global expansion, including:

New SentinelOne Wayfinder Managed Services powered by Google Threat Intelligence: Human + AI threat detection and response services that bring together elite human expertise from Google Threat Intelligence, SentinelOne proprietary telemetry and advanced agentic cybersecurity capabilities to redefine how organizations detect, investigate, and respond to modern threats.

Human + AI threat detection and response services that bring together elite human expertise from Google Threat Intelligence, SentinelOne proprietary telemetry and advanced agentic cybersecurity capabilities to redefine how organizations detect, investigate, and respond to modern threats. Global Scalability and Data Sovereignty: Ensuring the Singularity Platform is available across strategic Google Cloud regions, including North America, Frankfurt, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to meet regional regulatory and data residency requirements.

Ensuring the Singularity Platform is available across strategic Google Cloud regions, including North America, Frankfurt, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to meet regional regulatory and data residency requirements. Intelligence-Led Defense for SentinelOne’s EDR and runtime security: Leverages the fusion of SentinelOne’s proprietary data and Google Threat Intelligence to enrich every alert in SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform with high-fidelity context. This allows security teams to identify sophisticated adversaries and “hunt” for stealthy threats before they impact the business.

Leverages the fusion of SentinelOne’s proprietary data and Google Threat Intelligence to enrich every alert in SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform with high-fidelity context. This allows security teams to identify sophisticated adversaries and “hunt” for stealthy threats before they impact the business. Securing the AI Era: Collaborating on solutions that protect the full AI stack, allowing enterprises to adopt GenAI and AI agents with confidence.

“The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We are proud to name SentinelOne a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year.”

To learn more about the SentinelOne partnership with Google Cloud, visit www.sentinelone.com/google-cloud.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View, California with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world’s most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.

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