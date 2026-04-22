Pyth Network Selected as Resolution Source for Kalshi's Expanded Commodities Markets

BAAR, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced that Kalshi, the world’s largest prediction market, has integrated Pyth as the resolution source for its newly launched Commodities Hub, a dedicated product section for trading event contracts tied to the world’s most important physical markets including Gold, Silver, Brent crude oil, natural gas, copper, corn, soybeans and wheat. The resolutions will be powered by Pyth price data. As part of the integration, Pyth Pro, a next-generation market data service, will provide direct data access to Kalshi’s market makers.

As prediction markets emerge as a mainstream asset class, the contracts they resolve are becoming larger, more dynamic, and increasingly global. That scale demands institutional-grade, always-on pricing, making Pyth the resolution source of choice for the category's leading platforms.

"Commodities markets are increasingly shaped by around-the-clock geopolitical developments, and market participants need price discovery that doesn't stop when traditional exchanges close," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and Contributor to Pyth Network. "Kalshi's Commodities Hub is precisely the kind of product Pyth was to support through a real-time view of global trading activity across markets and asset classes, and we're proud to serve as the data layer for one of the most important venues for global price discovery."

“As the exchange deepens our offerings in liquid commodities, it's important that Kalshi’s markets are backed by fast, institutional-grade data. Pyth’s price feeds are both granular and easy to consume, complementing Kalshi's mission to make these markets accessible to a broader set of retail and institutional participants. It’s been great working with a team willing to meet our infrastructure needs,” said John Wang of Kalshi.

Commodities markets have historically settled on exchange windows that close at night and on weekends, creating a structural mismatch for prediction markets that trade continuously. Pyth's first-party data model aggregates prices directly from firms actively trading the underlying assets to provide a globally available real-time price suited for 24/7 resolution across markets and asset classes.

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is the modern solution to financial data. By aggregating price feeds directly from over 125 institutions, including global exchanges, trading firms, and market makers, Pyth has introduced a new technological model for how market data is produced and distributed. With a single, scalable integration across equities, crypto, FX, commodities, futures, and more, Pyth redefines market data infrastructure at a global scale. Pyth is building the global price layer, making the price of everything accessible to everyone. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here.