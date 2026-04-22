Pattern Named TikTok Shop's 2025 Strategic Partner of the Year

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pattern Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PTRN) ("Pattern"), a leader in accelerating brands on global ecommerce marketplaces, today announced it has been named TikTok Shop's 2025 Strategic Partner of the Year. The award was presented at the TikTok Shop Summit in Los Angeles, recognizing Pattern's contribution to helping brands launch, scale, and win on one of the world's fastest-growing ecommerce channels.

Pattern and TikTok Shop to bring hundreds of brands onto the platform by the end of 2026 Share

Together, Pattern and TikTok Shop are committed to bringing hundreds of brands onto the platform by the end of 2026, uniting Pattern's technology and global infrastructure with TikTok's social commerce reach to accelerate brand growth at scale.

"Our partnership with TikTok Shop has unlocked something special for brands, and this recognition is a reflection of what we've built together. We are thrilled to be awarded TikTok Shop’s 2025 Strategic Partner of the Year," said Trygve Jensen of Pattern. "TikTok Shop represents a fundamental shift in how consumers discover and buy products, and we've built the capabilities to help brands capitalize on that shift — profitably and at scale. We're excited to deepen our partnership and bring even more brands into the TikTok Shop ecosystem."

Pattern supports brands across every stage of their TikTok Shop journey, from storefront setup and content creation to affiliate management, advertising, and fulfillment, removing the complexity of managing multiple vendors and enabling brands to scale on a single, integrated platform.

"As TikTok Shop becomes one of the fastest-growing commerce channels in the world, we're helping brands meet consumers where they are and translate that into new customers and new sales," said Grace Yang of Pattern. "Combining NextWave's creator expertise with Pattern's technology and global reach puts us in a unique position to help brands win here — and we're just getting started."

In the past year, Pattern has launched more than 80 brands on TikTok Shop and grown a creator network of over 365,000 affiliates generating billions of shoppable video views. By combining Pattern's AI-powered tools and global fulfillment network with TikTok Shop's audience reach, brands can grow with enterprise-level precision and profitability.

About Pattern

Pattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilizing more than 66 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimizes and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across 70+ global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, TikTok Shop, JD, and Mercado Libre.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to expectations regarding brands on TikTok, acceleration, profitability, performance, growth and timing of any of the foregoing. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 6, 2026, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

For more information, please visit www.pattern.com