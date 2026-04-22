Eutelsat and PCTV Renew Long-term Partnership to Continue Video Distribution in Mexico

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 - Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with PCTV, a leading content aggregation and distribution company in Mexico and part of Megacable Holdings, for the continued distribution of its video services via the EUTELSAT 117 West A (E117WA) satellite.

With this agreement, Eutelsat further reinforces its leadership in Mexico by continuing to host key players from the country’s broadcast and pay-TV ecosystem within its video neighborhood. This renewal consolidates E117WA as the cornerstone for television distribution in Mexico and a reference platform across Latin America.

PCTV, a central player in Mexico’s pay-TV ecosystem, will continue to leverage E117WA to deliver a wide portfolio of national and international channels to cable headends across Mexico and the region. This ensures reliable, high-quality content delivery, supporting operators in reaching millions of households with diverse programming, and evolving digital platforms.

José Ignacio González-Núñez, SVP Americas, Video Business Unit at Eutelsat, said: “Our continued partnership with PCTV reinforces the relevance of our 117° West video neighborhood in the Mexican market. We are proud to support a key player in the country’s pay-TV ecosystem and to continue enabling efficient and reliable content distribution across Mexico and Latin America.”

Jorge Alejandro Tanaka Orozco, General Director, PCTV added: “This renewal with Eutelsat allows us to continue delivering high-quality content to cable operators across Mexico and the region. EUTELSAT 117 West A remains a key platform for our distribution strategy, supporting our commitment to providing reliable and efficient services to our partners.”

ENDS

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,300 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management’s views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.