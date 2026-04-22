ClickHouse Expands Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud, Bringing Deeper Integration, Cloud Flexibility, and Next-Generation Performance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClickHouse, a leader in real-time analytics, data warehousing, observability, and AI/ML, today at Google Next 26 announced a significant expansion of its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud. The announcement encompasses four major milestones: native integration with Google Cloud Lakehouse, the availability of ClickHouse's Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC), the migration of ClickHouse Cloud on Google Cloud to Google's custom Arm-based Axion processors, and a new integration between the ClickHouse MCP server and Google Antigravity.

These advancements deliver deeper interoperability across the data ecosystem, extend deployment flexibility for security-conscious enterprises, and unlock meaningful gains in query performance and cost efficiency for joint customers worldwide.

This expansion builds on ClickHouse's growing presence within the Google Cloud ecosystem, where thousands of data-intensive organizations rely on ClickHouse Cloud to power real-time observability, business intelligence, AI/ML pipelines, and analytical applications at scale. The deepened collaboration reflects a shared commitment between ClickHouse and Google Cloud to give data teams faster, more flexible, and more cost-effective infrastructure to power the next generation of analytics.

Google Cloud Lakehouse Integration: Unified Analytics Across Data Lakes and ClickHouse

ClickHouse now integrates natively with Google Cloud Lakehouse, enabling customers to query data seamlessly across their data lakes and ClickHouse deployment without data duplication, complex ETL pipelines, or additional infrastructure overhead. Data teams can leverage sub-second ClickHouse query performance directly on Lakehouse-managed tables, alongside their existing ClickHouse workloads, from a single unified interface.

For organizations managing large volumes of structured and semi-structured data across Google Cloud Storage and other Lakehouse-compatible sources, this integration eliminates the friction of moving data between systems. Teams can now apply ClickHouse's industry-leading query engine to their full data estate, accelerating time to insight while reducing operational complexity and infrastructure costs. Learn more here.

Bring Your Own Cloud for Google Cloud

ClickHouse's Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) deployment model is now available to Google Cloud customers. BYOC enables organizations to run ClickHouse Cloud directly inside their own Google Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), giving them the operational simplicity of a fully managed service without relinquishing control over their data environment.

With BYOC on Google Cloud, data never leaves the customer's environment. All IAM policies, network controls, and encryption configurations remain under the customer's direct ownership, while ClickHouse manages the operational layer including provisioning, upgrades, monitoring, and scaling. For enterprises operating under strict data residency, compliance, or sovereignty requirements, BYOC provides a path to adopt ClickHouse Cloud's full capabilities without compromise. Learn more here.

Migration to Axion: Faster Queries, Lower Cost on Arm

ClickHouse Cloud on Google Cloud is migrating to Google Cloud's Axion processors — Google's custom Arm-based CPUs purpose-built for data-intensive, compute-heavy workloads. This migration delivers significant improvements in both query throughput and cost efficiency, enabling customers to process more analytical workloads at lower cost without any changes to their applications or queries.

Early benchmarks demonstrate substantial gains in throughput and latency for real-time analytical workloads on Axion, reinforcing ClickHouse's position as the fastest real-time analytics database in the world. The migration is rolling out automatically for ClickHouse Cloud customers on Google Cloud, with no action required.

The move to Axion reflects ClickHouse's ongoing commitment to leveraging the latest infrastructure advances to deliver best-in-class price-performance for customers running mission-critical analytics at scale. Learn more here.

The ClickHouse MCP server with Google Antigravity

The ClickHouse MCP server makes it possible to integrate ClickHouse with AI-native IDEs like Google Antigravity. Antigravity introduces innovative features like Comment on Artifacts that bring workflow improvements that developers and data analysts have been asking for. Learn more here.

About ClickHouse

ClickHouse is the fastest and most resource-efficient real-time data warehouse, purpose-built for analytics at any scale. Trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, ClickHouse powers mission-critical analytics workloads across observability, business intelligence, and beyond.