Europcar Mobility Group Announces Exclusive Partnership With MIC Co., Ltd. to Expand Presence in Japan

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Europcar Mobility Group has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with MIC Co., Ltd., the operator of Japan’s extensive "Niconico Rent-A-Car" network. This landmark agreement marks Europcar Mobility Group’s first exclusive partnership in the Japanese market, aimed at providing seamless mobility solutions for the growing number of international travelers visiting the region.

Enhancing possibilities for Inbound Travelers

Since April 10, 2026, customers can book car rentals at Niconico Rent-A-Car’s directly-operated airport locations through Europcar’s global booking platform, allowing foreign travelers to arrange their transportation in Japan from overseas using a familiar interface, eliminating common booking hurdles and improving the overall travel experience. To date, the service is available across key gateway locations:

Major Airports: Haneda, Narita, New Chitose, Fukuoka, Kagoshima, Nagasaki, and Kumamoto.

Haneda, Narita, New Chitose, Fukuoka, Kagoshima, Nagasaki, and Kumamoto. Key Transit Hubs: Shin-Yokohama Station and Kansai Airport Rinku Town Station.

Solving "Secondary Transportation" Challenges

As inbound tourism in Japan shifts toward regional areas, the demand for traveling from major hubs to final destinations has surged. While car rentals offer the necessary flexibility to explore these areas, international visitors often face language barriers and complex booking processes. To address these challenges, MIC Co., Ltd. will implement several initiatives at eligible locations:

Multilingual Support: Deployment of translation devices and multilingual staff.

Deployment of translation devices and multilingual staff. Improved Guidance: Provision of easy-to-understand usage guides and insurance information tailored for overseas users.

Provision of easy-to-understand usage guides and insurance information tailored for overseas users. Streamlined Logistics: Enhanced pickup and drop-off convenience at airports and major tourist zones.

Mark Lister, Director of International Partner Development at Europcar Mobility Group, stated:

"We are delighted to welcome MIC Co, Ltd. as our exclusive partner in Japan. Niconico Rent-A-Car has a strong network and is present in all key Japanese airports and transit hubs. Their track-record and expertise make them the perfect match for serving the Europcar customers locally, in a context of growing international demand."

Nobuo Masuda, Representative Director of MIC Co., Ltd., added:

"By combining the operational expertise we have cultivated with Europcar's global booking platform, we will provide travelers visiting Japan with more accessible and reassuring mobility options. We will continue working to improve regional mobility convenience and address growing tourism demand."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a global mobility player, with over 75 years of mobility services expertise and a leading position in Europe.

“We help to change the way you move” is what we stand for and brings us together. More than ever, we're committed to delivering simple, seamless, innovative solutions that make mobility easy, enjoyable and increasingly eco-friendly. To do this, we offer to individuals and businesses a wide range of car and van rental services, be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more, on-demand or on subscription, relying on a large and diversified fleet.

Our brands address differentiated needs, use cases and expectations: Europcar® - a leader in car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® - a frontrunner at providing low-cost car rental services in Europe, and Fox-Rent-A-Car®, one of the main players in the car rental market in the US, with a "value for money" positioning.

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of our more than 8,000 employees, everywhere we deliver our mobility solutions, thanks to a strong network in over 130 countries (including 14 wholly owned subsidiaries completed by franchisees and alliance partners).

More information: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

About MIC Co., Ltd. / Niconico Rent-A-Car

Founded in 1986, MIC operates Niconico Rent-A-Car, one of Japan’s largest rental services with over 1,450 locations nationwide. Approximately 20% of users at their directly-operated airport stores are already international visitors.

More information: https://www.mic-info.co.jp