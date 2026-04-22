Northern Trust and Saphyre Expand Collaboration to Enhance the Full Account Lifecycle for Investment Operations Outsourcing Clients

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced an expansion of its capabilities to support structured, rules‑based workflows across the entire account lifecycle for Investment Operations Outsourcing (IOO) clients. The enhanced offering builds on Northern Trust’s collaboration with Saphyre, a fintech company that facilitates account transitions to help clients more efficiently manage their complex middle-office operational events.

The enhanced offering builds on Northern Trust’s collaboration with Saphyre, a fintech company that facilitates account transitions to help clients more efficiently manage their complex middle-office operational events. Share

The solution allows Northern Trust IOO clients to manage the full lifecycle of account events with greater transparency, control, and efficiency. A centralized workflow helps ensure data consistency across stakeholders, while strengthening operational governance and auditability for complex account changes and transitions. Intelligent automation and exception management reduce manual effort and operational risk, while faster execution of time sensitive events supports improved client service outcomes.

“At Northern Trust, our ongoing commitment is to drive greater efficiency across investment operations by harnessing advanced automation and innovative technology,” said Ryan Burns, head of Global Fund Services, Americas at Northern Trust. “The expanded capabilities we offer with Saphyre reinforce our commitment to reducing manual workload and increasing transparency. This approach streamlines client processes and helps position Northern Trust at the forefront of operational excellence across the industry.”

Gabino Roche, Founder and CEO of Saphyre, said: “From the beginning, our collaboration with Northern Trust has focused on eliminating unnecessary friction in middle-office operations. Expanding coverage to include the full account lifecycle reflects growing client demand for automation not only at account opening, but at every major transition point. Together with Northern Trust, we’re enabling firms to manage these events with clarity, confidence, and scale.”

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services provides a complete suite of Asset Servicing solutions including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre’s platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.