Starfighters Space Joins C-STARS Consortium to Advance Space Manufacturing and Research at Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starfighters Space, Inc. (“Starfighters” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: FJET), a commercial aerospace company operating the world’s fastest fleet of supersonic aircraft, today announced that it has joined the Center for Science, Technology, and Advanced Research in Space (C-STARS), a proposed National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry–University Cooperative Research Center (IUCRC) focused on advancing space manufacturing and training the next generation of space technology professionals.

“Starfighters was built to enable faster, more flexible access to space, and C-STARS allows us to extend that platform directly into the research and manufacturing domain,” said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space. Share

C-STARS, based at University of Florida will bring together researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology, Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University, and the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, as well as industry and government partners to accelerate research and commercialization across key areas including biotechnology, advanced materials, electronics, and in-space manufacturing.

Through its participation, Starfighters Space will integrate its high-performance flight platform into the C-STARS ecosystem, supporting research, testing, and mission development in suborbital and microgravity environments.

“Starfighters was built to enable faster, more flexible access to space, and C-STARS allows us to extend that platform directly into the research and manufacturing domain,” said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space. “By working alongside leading universities and government partners, we can help accelerate how new technologies are developed, tested, and ultimately deployed. As the industry moves beyond access toward cadence, flexibility, and mission readiness, platforms that can bridge research, testing, and operational deployment will become increasingly critical – and this partnership positions us at the center of that shift.”

Operating from the Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center, Starfighters Space provides flight support for testing and research, astronaut training, and launch operations using its fleet of F-104 aircraft. The company’s capabilities include simulating launch profiles, supporting zero-gravity and sensor testing, and serving as a flexible platform for payload development.

Participation in C-STARS is expected to provide Starfighters with access to specialized research facilities, collaborative funding opportunities, and a network of academic and government partners. The partnership will also support joint initiatives aligned with NASA and broader commercial space priorities, while helping reduce development risk and cost through shared infrastructure and coordinated research efforts.

Jamie Foster, an Assistant Director of the University of Florida Astraeus Space Institute and C-STARS UF-lead said, “By creating a focused hub where researchers, companies, and federal agencies all interact, C-STARS is laying the foundation for a thriving space manufacturing economy. This innovative collaboration space ensures that the C-STARS members and academic partners are leading, not just research efforts, but forging the necessary and practical partnerships to move breakthroughs in the lab to Low Earth Orbit."

Additionally, she said, “One of our biggest commitments through C-STARS is hands-on workforce development programs in the rapidly emerging areas of space biomanufacturing. From research experiences to internships with industry, we are working to develop talent pathways that enable students from many backgrounds to become the innovators, builders and leaders of the new space sector.”

If C-STARS is selected for NSF funding, Starfighters Space intends to join the consortium as a full member. In support of the initiative, the company has committed $50,000 annually, with an additional contribution to demonstrate its support regardless of the NSF award outcome.

About Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space, Inc. is the only commercial company in the world with the ability to fly payloads at sustained MACH 2+ and with the capability to launch those payloads to space. Starfighters Space is an organization committed to participating in high-demand commercial space activities. Located at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the Company operates a growing fleet of modified supersonic aircraft operationally configurable to act as the first stage lifting platform to carry payloads up to 45,000 feet for air launch to space. Additional activities include support research, pilot training, space flight training, and advanced scientific efforts including hypersonic testing as part of air launch partner development programs. Starfighters Space is working to position its capability to become the most cost-effective launch provider in the sector.

For more information about Starfighters Space, Inc. please visit: https://starfightersspace.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “estimates” or “intends”, or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as “forward-looking statements”. We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company’s ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company’s application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company’s expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company’s method of satellite deployment, the Company’s continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company’s industry, the future diversification of the Company’s revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Commission. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effect on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company’s securities.