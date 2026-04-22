Google Cloud and Vista Equity Partners Form Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Agentic AI Adoption and Innovation

LAS VEGAS & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Next '26 — Google Cloud and Vista Equity Partners, a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software, today announced a new partnership to further accelerate the development, deployment, and distribution of agentic AI solutions across Vista’s portfolio, which includes 90+ companies serving more than 2.5 million enterprise customers and more than 750 million users worldwide.

The partnership will streamline access for Vista’s portfolio firms to Google Cloud’s AI stack, including its Gemini models, AI Hypercomputer, and Gemini Enterprise—Google Cloud’s platform for building and deploying AI agents that can interoperate and work across multiple systems. The agreement will also create go-to-market opportunities for Vista’s portfolio companies through access to Google Cloud’s Marketplace and premium co-sell programs, while providing a strategic distribution channel for Google Cloud across Vista’s large portfolio of mission-critical software providers, which are deeply embedded across a wide range of enterprises.

As part of the initiative, Google Cloud will allocate forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) to work side-by-side with Vista’s portfolio companies and Vista’s Value Creation Team to help architect and optimize solutions built with Google Cloud AI. Vista and Google are also collaborating to advance how AI workloads are deployed, optimized, and delivered cost-effectively at scale.

“Vista is playing to win in the era of enterprise agentic solutions,” said Monti Saroya, Co-Head of Flagship Fund, Vista Equity Partners. “Google Cloud is one of the most innovative and integral AI model and cloud providers in the global AI ecosystem. We are excited to partner with them to accelerate the development of agentic AI infrastructure and capabilities across our portfolio, and for our portfolio companies’ customers and users.”

“Agentic AI is a massive opportunity for businesses to optimize operations and grow their market footprint,” said Karthik Narain, Chief Product and Business Officer at Google Cloud. “Vista’s software portfolio and Agentic AI Factory are uniquely positioned to drive this shift, and we are excited to provide our full AI stack to their portfolio companies to help drive industry-wide digital transformation.”

The new partnership opportunity is already taking shape across Vista's portfolio, including at Duck Creek Technologies, a leading P&C insurance software provider. Duck Creek's Claims First Notice of Loss (FNOL) Orchestration Agent — built through Vista's Agentic Factory with Gemini’s family of models — automates core elements of the FNOL intake process and performs advanced analytics including policyholder verification, coverage match prediction and fraud detection. For an industry where speed and accuracy directly affect customer trust, the agent dramatically reduces the time spent submitting claims, improving the policyholder experience while reducing the cost of claims resolution for insurers.

This represents a new class of Enterprise Agentic Solutions: Coordinated agents that intelligently and dynamically manage secure, high-value workflows deeply integrated with existing systems to deliver measurable outcomes for both insurers and their customers.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista’s private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of September 30, 2025, Vista had more than $107 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on YouTube, @Vista_Equity_Partners.