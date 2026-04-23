Tradetron Integrates with TradeStation to Power Automated Options Trading

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation”), the brokerage firm built for active equity and derivatives traders, today announced the addition of Tradetron Inc.* to its growing ecosystem of third parties integrated with its execution services via API — connecting automated options strategy execution directly into the TradeStation trading environment. The integration connects TradeStation's self-clearing execution infrastructure with Tradetron's automated trading technology, enabling traders to build, test, and execute rules-based strategies with greater speed and precision.

Through Tradetron, traders can build rules-based options strategies†, validate performance in simulated markets, and execute trades through a connected TradeStation brokerage account. The integration comes as Cboe recently reported record-breaking growth in trading of U.S. listed options.‡ According to Cboe Global Markets, it experienced record industry growth as U.S.-listed options volume topped 15.2 billion contracts in 2025, marking the sixth consecutive record year and a 26% increase over 2024.

Traders can construct strategies using a visual builder or select from a library of pre-built models available through Tradetron’s marketplace. Strategies can be forward tested in a simulated environment before going live, giving users a way to evaluate behavior under simulated market conditions prior to executing.

Options traders can design a multi-leg structure with defined entry and exit logic, test it in simulation, and then automate execution once conditions are satisfied, reducing manual steps while retaining full control over position design and risk settings. Once traders take their strategies or automated executions to a live market through TradeStation, they should understand the risks of those trades and monitor any automated executions. Automated trading strategies involve risks; see the risk disclosure in the footnote below.§

“Options traders looking for ways to systematize their strategies need precision in execution,” said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Securities' parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. “This integration provides a way to automate their strategies, test them, and execute when conditions are met, while still maintaining full control over how those strategies are built and managed.”

"TradeStation's infrastructure gives our users a powerful new venue to deploy automated options strategies with the kind of reliability and consistency that serious traders demand. We see this integration as a meaningful step forward for traders who want to bring more discipline and precision to how they execute," said Umesh Ranglani, CEO of Tradetron.

*Tradetron is not affiliated with TradeStation. TradeStation does not endorse any third-party content, and any views or opinions expressed by Tradetron do not necessarily represent the views and opinions of TradeStation. Any goods or services offered by Tradetron are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by TradeStation, and TradeStation makes no representation regarding any such goods or services.

†Options trading is not suitable for all investors. Your TradeStation Securities' account application to trade options will be considered and approved or disapproved based on all relevant factors, including your trading experience. See www.TradeStation.com/DisclosureOptions.

‡Trading involves significant risks and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

§Automated trading strategies involve risks. Even though certain platforms may have been designed to automate trading strategies and deliver timely order placement, routing, and execution, these things, as well as access to the system itself, may at times be delayed or even fail due to market volatility, quote delays, system and software errors, Internet traffic, outages, and other factors. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Founded in 1995, TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and futures commission merchant with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide institutional-grade fintech tools and account-related services – and are where traders can find their home. TradeStation Group, Inc. is the parent company of several subsidiaries, including TradeStation Securities, Inc. and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. TradeStation Group companies seek to deliver the ultimate trading experience to retail and institutional clients that need a customizable trading ecosystem to perform their strategies. TradeStation Technologies provides award-winning‖ trading and analysis platforms through TradeStation Securities’ self-clearing online brokerage services for equities, options, futures, and futures options. These advanced trading tools are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation Securities’ brokerage environment through third-party platforms. Created by traders, for traders, TradeStation Group companies’ institutional-level offerings cater to those who are born to trade. Learn more about TradeStation Group companies.

‖Visit TradeStation.com to learn more.

About Tradetron

Tradetron is an options automation platform and marketplace, helping to empower options traders to take back their time and build greater trading consistency. The platform facilitates over 175,000 options trades on a daily basis with over 800,000 options traders. Users are able to trade on the most popular trading symbols across equities and options on equities.