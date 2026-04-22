Colorado Quantum Incubator to Launch the Nation's First Open-Access Quantum Timing Testbed

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Colorado Quantum Incubator (COQI) today announced the development of the nation's first open-access, commercially available third-party validation testbed for quantum timing technologies. This facility will establish a pivotal new capability for U.S. quantum commercialization upon its launch.

Organizations will be able to plug and play, move beyond prototype-stage development, and stress-test their innovations against real-world infrastructure demands in a third-party validation environment. Share

In partnership with Stout Street Capital, Xairos Systems, and BioMed Realty, COQI is pioneering a dedicated validation environment located in BioMed Realty’s Flatiron Park, home to the quantum incubator, where companies, research institutions, and government agencies can, for the first time, test and demonstrate precision timing technologies for the commercial, defense, and research markets.

“Precision timing underpins virtually every piece of modern digital infrastructure, from financial trading platforms and data centers to power grids and telecommunications networks. Yet no third-party facility currently exists in the U.S. to validate the next generation of quantum timing solutions. COQI is closing that gap,” says Chris Muldrow, Executive Director of COQI.

The market pull for this step change technology is evidenced by current and prior engagement in Xairos’ platform from 10+ U.S. and international government agencies such as the U.S. Space Force’s SpaceWERX, European Space Agency, U.K. Ministry of Defence; 10+ industry leaders including Viasat and Vodafone; and research organizations including University of Colorado, University of Texas Austin, Cranfield University, and more.

Once operational, the testbed will leverage Xairos Systems' Quantum Time Transfer technology to enable live demonstration of enterprise-grade timing synchronization via entangled photons transmitted over both fiber and free-space optical connections. Organizations will be able to plug and play, move beyond prototype-stage development, and stress-test their innovations against real-world infrastructure demands in a third-party validation environment. Without a dedicated proving ground, quantum startups are currently iterating and demonstrating capabilities on an ad-hoc basis, which leads to long and slow interaction cycles.

The facility also addresses a critical national security need. By providing validated, accessible testing infrastructure, COQI is accelerating the development of a domestic quantum technology supply chain. This validation facility will benchmark and scale quantum startups developing cutting-edge solutions that serve sectors such as health, energy, high-speed internet, positioning, telecommunications, and navigation – strengthening U.S. leadership in advancing quantum technologies at a moment of intense global competition.

The Colorado Quantum Incubator brings together Colorado’s leading research, commercialization, and investment organizations, aligning the missions of the COQI, BioMed Realty, Xairos Systems, and Stout Street Capital to advance quantum innovation from lab to market.

Perspectives from the Partners

“COQI is on a mission to close the 'missing middle' – the gap between breakthrough physics and reliable, field-ready systems. Boulder has more than 60 years of quantum innovation behind it, and COQI is the next chapter in that story. This testbed gives Xairos and organizations like it the infrastructure to move from lab-bench prototypes to field-ready products.”

-Chris Muldrow, Executive Director of the Colorado Quantum Incubator (COQI)

"The vulnerability of our global timing and data networks is a silent threat to national security. By launching this timing facility, we are moving from theory to reality, providing a platform where exquisite quantum timing security isn't just a concept, but a commercial utility. We invite forward-thinking telecommunications companies and large technology firms to connect with Xairos and leverage this proving ground to validate their systems as we collectively define the next generation of resilient digital connectivity.”

-David Mitlyng, CEO of Xairos Systems

"We look for next-gen technology platforms, companies that aren't just delivering marginal improvements, but step changes. Quantum technologies enable these more dramatic increases in performance across industry. This center opens many avenues for engagement by industry, startups, and researchers and accelerates the adoption of quantum technologies; it’s a value-creation engine that will attract global talent and capital to the Mountain West.

-John Francis, Managing Director at Stout Street Capital

“Frontier technologies require reliable real estate space where performance can be rigorously tested under real-world conditions. This testbed delivers purpose-built infrastructure that helps bridge the gap between prototype and production. We are proud to continue supporting the advancement of critical quantum technologies at Flatiron Park.”

-Jon Bergschneider, President of West Coast Markets at BioMed Realty

About The Colorado Quantum Incubator (COQI)

COQI is a purpose-built facility in Boulder, Colorado, designed to accelerate the commercialization of quantum technologies by providing startups with access to world-class lab space, equipment, and a vibrant ecosystem. To learn more, visit quantumincubator.org.

About Stout Street Capital

Stout Street Capital is a Colorado-based venture capital firm investing in Colorado’s deep-tech companies through its Unmet Frontier Fund, which focuses on pure-play enabling technologies such as quantum, AI, robotics, and advanced materials, as well as their applications in sectors such as Energy, Health, and Aerospace. For more information, visit stoutstreetcapital.com

About Xairos Systems

Xairos is developing a global resilient space-based timing architecture using Quantum Time Transfer (QTT), a protocol invented and patented by the Xairos team. Xairos is commercializing QTT to develop the next generation of Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT), with the accuracy and security needed for future networks and applications. For more information, visit Xairos.com.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone Real Estate portfolio company, is the largest privately owned owner, developer, and operator of real estate serving the world’s leading innovation, technology, and life science companies in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company operates 17.3 million square feet of purpose-built laboratory and office space in the world’s top innovation hubs, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder, and Cambridge, U.K. With an additional 1.5 million square feet of Class A properties under development, BioMed Realty delivers flexible, reliable, and sustainable environments engineered to accelerate discovery and keep world-changing work moving. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, BioMed Realty provides the confidence and partnership that fuel life-enhancing and world-changing innovation. To learn more, visit biomedrealty.com.