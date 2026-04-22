Palmetto Citizens FCU Deepens Collaboration With NCR Atleos to Expand Self-Service Banking Access

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $1.4 billion-asset Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union (FCU) has expanded its relationship with Atleos to include Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) and ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) solutions, helping deliver greater convenience, efficiency, and access for members.

Palmetto Citizens FCU serves more than 86,000 members in communities across South Carolina. Building on an existing partnership for ATMs and the Allpoint Network, the credit union selected additional Atleos solutions to further modernize its self-service banking strategy.

Through the Atleos ATM as a Service model, Palmetto Citizens can streamline ATM management, reduce operational complexity and focus more resources on serving members. By adding ITMs, the credit union will enhance everyday transactions through expanded self-service functionality while also providing live teller assistance when needed.

“We know our members value convenience and the ability to bank on their terms,” said Robert Dozier, CEO and president of Palmetto Citizens FCU. “By expanding our partnership with Atleos, we are cost-effectively extending our geographic reach and strengthening our brand presence, while giving members more convenient access points and personalized service options. It’s a win-win for our members and Palmetto Citizens.”

“Palmetto Citizens has a long history of prioritizing member trust, service and innovation,” said Meghan Bennett, Vice President, North America for Atleos. “We’re proud to support this charge with our ITM and ATMaaS solutions, which enhance reliability, security and efficiency. This ongoing collaboration reflects how leading credit unions can modernize critical infrastructure while staying aligned with their community‑focused mission.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek’s prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.