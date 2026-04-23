Aramark Enters Hyperscale AI Data Center Market With Launch of New Integrated Hospitality Platform: Multi-Year Engagement with Top Global Hyperscaler Underway

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As hyperscale AI data center development accelerates globally, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) today announced the launch of Aramark Nexus™, a new platform delivering integrated hospitality and workforce support services for hyperscale AI data centers and other large‑scale, remote operating environments.

Aramark has been selected by a top global hyperscaler to provide comprehensive hospitality and facilities services across multiple AI data center locations under a multi‑year agreement, marking the company’s formal entry into a fast‑growing, infrastructure‑driven market. Revenue from the engagement will begin this fiscal year.

“We see substantial long‑term growth potential in hyperscale digital infrastructure,” said John Zillmer, Aramark’s Chief Executive Officer. “Aramark Nexus extends our proven remote operations model into a new, strategically important sector. By delivering fully integrated solutions at scale, we enable clients to focus on building and operating critical digital infrastructure while we support the workforce behind it.”

The rapid expansion of AI data centers often requires thousands of skilled workers to live and work for extended periods in geographically remote locations, creating complex needs around housing, dining, transportation, wellness, security, and daily life services. Aramark Nexus addresses these challenges through a single, end‑to‑end operating model designed to enhance workforce wellbeing, operational efficiency, and project continuity.

Aramark’s initial AI data center engagement encompasses a large‑scale workforce campus spanning hundreds of acres and supporting thousands of workers. Services include employee housing; dining and hospitality hubs with modern lifestyle amenities and entertainment; transportation to and from construction sites; and full housekeeping and guest services—delivered through a unified management structure.

Aramark Nexus is built on Aramark’s decades‑long experience operating in demanding and remote environments worldwide, including offshore energy installations, mining operations, national parks, and other complex locations. This foundation positions the company to serve hyperscale clients seeking consolidated service delivery as digital infrastructure projects increase in scale, speed, and geographic reach.

While Aramark’s initial engagement is based in the United States, the Aramark Nexus model is designed to scale globally across regions, project sizes, and client requirements as demand for AI data center infrastructure continues to grow.

About Aramark Nexus

Aramark Nexus is Aramark’s platform for delivering integrated hospitality, facilities, housing, and workforce support services for hyperscale data and operation centers.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.