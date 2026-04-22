Exabeam Extends Agent Behavior Analytics to the Google Cloud Agent Ecosystem

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, the leader in behavior intelligence for the agentic enterprise, today announced new Exabeam Agent Behavior Analytics (ABA) capabilities for agents built with Google Cloud’s Agent Development Kit (ADK) and an integration framework with Google Agent Gateway, establishing Exabeam at the forefront of securing enterprises as they adopt agentic workflows. This update extends Exabeam ABA across the Google agent ecosystem, including Gemini Enterprise, custom-built agents, and multi-agent workflows.

As enterprises adopt agent-based architectures to automate workflows and decision making, security teams face limited visibility into how autonomous agents operate, interact, and access data. These challenges are compounded in multi-agent environments where coordinated activity across systems introduces new risks as agents are often treated with the same level of authority as human insiders.

Exabeam ABA addresses these challenges by providing unified visibility, behavior baselining, anomaly detection, and cross-agent correlation to detect and investigate risks across both individual agents and multi-agent workflows.

With support for Google Cloud’s Agent Development Kit, organizations can now secure custom-built agents from development through production. Exabeam ABA provides deep insight into how these agents operate, interact, and evolve over time — ensuring that innovation does not come at the cost of security.

“Agentic AI represents a fundamental shift in how applications are built and operated,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “By extending our Agent Behavior Analytics to include agents developed with Google Cloud’s Agent Development Kit, we are enabling security teams to maintain trust and visibility across the full lifecycle of intelligent agents.”

“As we bring more AI agents into the business, we need a clear understanding of how those agents behave, how they interact with systems and data, and where potential risk can emerge,” said Eric Santa Cruz, Architect, IT Security at Resorts World Las Vegas. “What Exabeam is doing in Agent Behavior Analytics is exactly the kind of innovation we have been looking for. It addresses a rising challenge organizations are facing as AI adoption grows and gives us greater confidence that we can move forward securely while getting more value from AI across our operations.”

Integration with Google’s Agent Gateway expands this coverage to multi-agent environments. Exabeam ABA will ingest and analyze agent-to-agent interactions, map workflow relationships, and identify anomalous patterns across distributed systems. This allows security teams to detect risks that emerge from coordinated or unintended behavior across multiple agents.

Exabeam Agent Behavior Analytics is fully embedded in the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform and available at no additional cost. To learn more, please visit www.exabeam.com.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is the leader in behavior intelligence for the agentic enterprise. As organizations deploy digital workers and confront machine-speed adversaries, Exabeam applies agent-powered analytics to understand and govern the behavior of both human and non-human insiders. With integrated Exabeam Nova cybersecurity agents, Exabeam delivers flexible, industry-proven solutions for insider threat coverage of humans and agents and faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). As the pioneer of user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and the innovator behind Agent Behavior Analytics (ABA), Exabeam is trusted by more than 3,000 enterprises worldwide to reduce risk, secure the digital workforce, and accelerate security operations. Learn more at www.exabeam.com.

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