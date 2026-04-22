Avangrid Foundation Supports Trust for Public Land

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of leading energy company Avangrid Inc., a member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced a $100,000 grant for Trust for Public Land (TPL) to support efforts that protect parks and public lands and expand access to nature for communities across the United States. The grant will support four community projects in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Oregon.

“Earth Day is a powerful reminder that protecting our planet requires action, partnership, and long-term commitment,” said Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda. “Avangrid is proud to support Trust for Public Land’s mission to safeguard public lands and help ensure that current and future generations can experience the benefits of nature.”

“We are honored to partner with Trust for Public Land on projects that strengthen communities, increase access to public spaces, and promote environmental stewardship,” said Pablo Colón, Director of Corporate Citizenship and Executive Director of the Avangrid Foundation. “By investing in parks, trails, and schoolyards, we are helping build healthier neighborhoods and bring people closer to nature.”

The funding will support four projects, each receiving $25,000, that advance community‑driven conservation and public access to outdoor spaces:

Bridgeport Waterfront Pathway – Bridgeport, Connecticut

Supporting the development of safe, accessible waterfront connections that enhance recreation and neighborhood access along Bridgeport’s shoreline.

– Bridgeport, Connecticut Supporting the development of safe, accessible waterfront connections that enhance recreation and neighborhood access along Bridgeport’s shoreline. Boston Parks for People Program – Boston, Massachusetts

Expanding green space access and park improvements in underserved neighborhoods to promote public health, climate resilience, and community wellbeing.

– Boston, Massachusetts Expanding green space access and park improvements in underserved neighborhoods to promote public health, climate resilience, and community wellbeing. Two Rivers Greenway – Binghamton, New York

Advancing trail connections along the Chenango and Susquehanna Rivers to improve walkability, outdoor recreation, and regional environmental restoration.

– Binghamton, New York Advancing trail connections along the Chenango and Susquehanna Rivers to improve walkability, outdoor recreation, and regional environmental restoration. Oregon Community Schoolyards – Oregon

Transforming schoolyards into vibrant green spaces that are open to students and surrounding communities, providing year‑round access to nature and play.

“Partnerships like this are how we turn local vision into lasting community assets,” said Walker Holmes, Trust for Public Land’s Connecticut State Director. “We’re grateful to the Avangrid Foundation for investing in projects like the Bridgeport Seawalk, which will connect more people to the shoreline, expand access to safe outdoor spaces, and strengthen the health and resilience of our communities. This support helps ensure that more families, now and in the future, can experience the benefits of nature close to home.”

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where Avangrid, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $45 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.avangrid.com/avangrid-foundation.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. is a leading energy company in the United States working to meet the growing demand for energy for homes and businesses across the nation through service, innovation, and continued investments by expanding grid infrastructure and energy generation projects. Avangrid has offices in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and Oregon, including operations in 25 states with approximately $50 billion in assets. Avangrid owns and operates seven electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.4 million customers in New York and New England. It also owns and operates nearly 100 energy generation facilities across the United States producing more than 11 GW of power for over 3 million customers. Avangrid employs approximately 8,500 people and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2026 for the eighth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit http://www.avangrid.com

About Trust for Public Land: Trust for Public Land (TPL) is a national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors. As a leader in equitable access to the outdoors, TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land where they are needed most. Since 1972, TPL has protected more than 4 million acres of public land, created more than 5,500 parks, trails, schoolyards, and iconic outdoor places, raised $112 billion in public funding for parks and public lands, and connected nearly 10 million people to the outdoors. To learn more, visit www.tpl.org.