Xceed Foodservice Group Announces Investment in Encore Food Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xceed Foodservice Group (“Xceed”), a portfolio company of San Francisco Equity Partners (“SFEP”), today announced an investment in Encore Food Solutions, expanding the platform’s coverage markets to include Texas and Oklahoma. The investment marks Xceed’s eleventh since the platform was established in 2024. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

National foodservice brokerage Xceed Foodservice Group announced an investment in Encore Food Solutions, expanding Xceed's footprint to Oklahoma and Texas. Share

The management team at Encore Food Solutions will continue to operate the business and has retained an equity ownership in Xceed. “Xceed is building a best-in-class organization within the foodservice brokerage space, focusing on data and transparency. Joining the team at Xceed is an incredible growth opportunity for our business and team,” said Paul Heinrich, owner of Encore Food Solutions. “Xceed brings with it a highly valuable client base that our team can help represent throughout the South.”

“We are excited to partner with Paul and his team in Texas and Oklahoma. His shared focus on customer service and delivering growth for his clients aligns closely with Xceed’s core values,” said Darin Pounds, CEO of Xceed. “The team at Encore Food Solutions has an outstanding reputation and will bolster our ability to provide our clients with a national presence.”

About Xceed Foodservice Group

Xceed Foodservice Group is a brokerage organization that provides sales and marketing services to food suppliers within the foodservice ecosystem. Xceed has developed extensive coverage across the U.S. and focuses on providing its clients with localized market knowledge, access and engagement to enable sustained growth in the food-away-from-home space. The platform will continue to expand its geographical reach through partnerships with best-in-class regional foodservice brokerages in complementary markets. For more information, please visit https://www.xceedfoodservicegroup.com/.

About San Francisco Equity Partners

San Francisco Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with lower middle market companies across the consumer value chain. To each of its partner companies, SFEP serves as an extension of the management team and provides both extensive operating experience and a broad network of relationships across the consumer landscape. For more information, please visit www.sfequitypartners.com.