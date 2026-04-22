POTTERY BARN TEEN LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH BILLABONG

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Teen, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led, and sustainable home retailer, announced today a new collaboration with Billabong, the globally recognized surf and lifestyle brand. The new Billabong for Pottery Barn Teen collection blends Billabong’s laid-back, surf-inspired aesthetic with Pottery Barn Teen’s signature focus on quality, function, and design for a collection that brings coastal style to teen and dorm spaces.

Inspired by vintage surf graphics, ocean landscapes, and sun-washed color palettes, the collection features soft textiles, functional storage, and versatile décor designed for both style and practicality. Several pieces in the collection are crafted with sustainably sourced materials, aligning with Pottery Barn Teen’s ongoing commitment to responsible design. The new Billabong for Pottery Barn Teen collection includes bedding inspired by rolling waves and tropical florals, durable water-resistant backpacks and lunch bags, decorative accessories including a surfboard holder, lighting, wall hooks, desk mats, no-nail pinboards, a laundry backpack, a shower caddy, and a storage cart, as well as ultra-soft beach towels with UPF 50+ sun protection.

“The new Billabong for Pottery Barn Teen collaboration reflects our shared appreciation of coastal-inspired designs,” said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President, Product Development, Pottery Barn Teen. “From Billabong’s iconic wave logo reimagined across bedding and gear, to beach, bath, and decorative accessories, the collection brings the beach into teen and dorm spaces.”

“This partnership is about bringing Billabong’s spirit of youth, creativity and self-expression to a new audience in a meaningful way,” said Matthew Salter, Executive Vice President, Partnership – Marketing at Authentic, owner of the Billabong brand. “With Pottery Barn Teen, we’ve created a collection that extends the brand into everyday spaces, blending function and design in a way that feels both authentic and culturally relevant.”

College students can easily shop the Billabong collaboration through Dorm Concierge by selecting Pick Up Near Campus™ at checkout. Orders can be placed in advance and picked up at any of the more than 450 participating Williams-Sonoma, Inc. retail locations, which automatically populate based on the selected college. Each store holds items for up to 30 days for added flexibility, and a dedicated Concierge representative provides personalized updates and coordinates pickup details to help ensure a smooth move-in experience.

Billabong for Pottery Barn Teen is available now at www.pbteen.com. For more information, follow the brands on social: @potterybarnteen, @potterybarndorm and @billabong.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA. INC

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s brands — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — represent distinct merchandise strategies that are marketed through e-commerce, direct-mail catalogs, retail stores, and business-to-business. These brands collectively support The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, South Korea, India and the Philippines.

ABOUT BILLABONG

Established in 1973 in Australia by visionary surfboard shaper Gordon Merchant, Billabong shares that magic feeling of wave riding with the world. This feeling comes to life in many forms; from award-winning board shorts and swimwear to a legacy of game-changing experiences in the ocean, on the mountains and beyond. Billabong is available in more than 100 countries worldwide and remains dedicated to making the wave riding experience unforgettable.

For more information, please visit www.billabong.com. Follow on Instagram and Facebook.

WSM-PR