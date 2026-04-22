Nicklaus Children's Hospital is First in Region to Offer Sedation-Free Evaluation of Upper Gastrointestinal Tract in Children

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EvoEndo®, Inc. (EvoEndo) announces that Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is the first in South Florida to offer sedation-free transnasal endoscopy (TNE) using the EvoEndo System to evaluate the upper digestive tract in children. TNE can be used as an alternative to traditional upper endoscopy performed through the mouth for patients and their families who prefer to avoid sedation and the associated inconveniences.

"Nicklaus Children's Hospital is setting a new standard for pediatric care by offering families a sedation-free alternative to traditional endoscopy." Share

A sedation-free alternative is more convenient for patients and families. Dr. Carla Perez, pediatric gastroenterologist at Nicklaus Children's Hospital and co-director of the gastroenterology fellowship program, explained, “The need for multiple upper endoscopies can be quite disruptive for families. Each endoscopy procedure can result in a missed day of school and work for the child and accompanying family members. Families often welcome transnasal endoscopy to minimize disruption of their daily lives, and avoid the inconvenience and cost of sedation.”

“Transnasal endoscopy offers many potential benefits for patients and their families,” said Dr. Laura Irastorza, pediatric gastroenterologist at Nicklaus Children's Hospital. She added, “It can be performed in an outpatient office without lengthy advance fasting and eliminates the need for placement of an intravenous line, and the longer recovery time associated with anesthesia. It is particularly of interest to families of children with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), as these youngsters often require a series of endoscopies during care.”

Jonathan Hartmann, CEO of EvoEndo, stated, "Nicklaus Children's Hospital is setting a new standard for pediatric care by offering families a sedation-free alternative to traditional endoscopy. Drs. Irastorza and Perez helped launch the Transnasal Endoscopy Program at Nicklaus Children's, and they are making a real difference for patients across South Florida. We're proud to partner with them as they bring this option to more families."

About Nicklaus Children's Health System, Where Your Child Matters Most ™ (2025)

For more than 75 years, Nicklaus Children’s Health System has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children. Nicklaus Children’s provides pediatric care across a growing network of hospital and community-based partnerships, including care within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center, select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units, and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Fort Lauderdale and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Coral Springs each located on the campuses of Broward Health. The hospitals and their network of more than 35 outpatient care locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin and Palm Beach counties. outpatient locations include an array of urgent care, pediatric primary care and subspecialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS). Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children’s is an academic and clinical affiliate of the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Nicklaus Children's is home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children’s Orthopedic, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children’s Neuroscience Institute and Nicklaus Children’s Heart Institute. The 474-bed system is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation’s best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children’s also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with more than 40 pediatric specialties and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information, visit nicklauschildrens.org.

About EvoEndo

EvoEndo is the only medical device company dedicated to pediatric (age 5+) gastroenterology patients and designed the EvoEndo Single-Use Endoscopy System for small anatomy and sedation-free procedures.

At EvoEndo, we achieve big things through small scopes. Our ultra-slim technology unleashes the potential of sedation-free endoscopy to improve the lives of patients, families, and healthcare professionals.

The EvoEndo® Model LE Gastroscope is intended for the visualization of the upper digestive tract in adults and pediatric patients, specifically for the observation, diagnosis, and endoscopic treatment of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenal bulb. The gastroscope is a sterile single-use device and can be inserted orally or transnasally. The 110 cm gastroscope is intended to be used in adult and pediatric populations. The 85 cm gastroscope is intended to be used in the pediatric population. The EvoEndo Controller is intended for use with an EvoEndo Endoscope for endoscopic diagnosis, treatment, and video observation.

To learn more, please visit evoendopatient.com.