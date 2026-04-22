AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Germania Farm Mutual Insurance Association and Core Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bb+” (Fair) of Germania Farm Mutual Insurance Association and its subsidiaries: Germania Fire & Casualty Company, Germania Insurance Company and Germania Select Insurance Company. Collectively, these companies comprise Germania Mutual Group (Germania). Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR to “bbb-” (Good) from “bb+” (Fair) of Germania Property & Casualty Insurance Company (GPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Germania Farm Mutual Insurance Association. At the same time, AM Best has upgraded the FSR to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR to “bbb-” Good) from “bb+” (Fair) of Germania Life Insurance Company (Germania Life). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive. All companies are domiciled in Brenham, TX.

The ratings of Germania reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

Germania’s ratings have been upgraded following improved balance sheet strength fundamentals, driven by management actions that include several underwriting initiatives, a reduction in catastrophe exposures and improvement in the reinsurance structure. Germania’s balance sheet strength is supported by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Germania generated organic surplus growth in the past two years, which resulted in the company reporting highest surplus in its history of $306 million at year-end 2025.

The rating upgrades also recognize improvement in the group’s overall operating performance following strategic initiatives undertaken by management. AM Best views Germania’s operating performance as adequate. Actions taken by management included significant rate increases, increases in deductibles, an updated reinsurance structure, catastrophe retention reductions and improved exposure management focusing on minimizing micro-concentrations in order to reduce volatility.

AM Best expects Germania to maintain its current balance sheet strength assessment, supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as well as sufficient capitalization and liquidity at the consolidated level, while meeting its operating performance targets and mitigating the impact of catastrophe events.

The ratings of GPC reflect the company’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal ERM.

The ratings of Germania Life reflect the company’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal ERM.

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