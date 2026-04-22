Accenture and Google Cloud Expand Partnership to Scale Agentic Transformation for Global Enterprises with Gemini Enterprise

NEW YORK & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Next ’26--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Google Cloud today announced a significant expansion of their partnership, with the launch of a first-of-its-kind program focused on helping enterprises drive AI-powered reinvention and business value faster and at scale. Through the Gemini Enterprise Acceleration Program, Accenture and Google Cloud will bring together thousands of AI-skilled engineers, forward deployed engineers (FDEs) and industry domain experts, and Faculty’s deep expertise in applied AI.

“AI is simple to try and hard to scale—and that’s the moment leaders are in right now,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “The real shift is moving from using AI as a tool to deploying agents that can take on meaningful work across the enterprise. We are excited to expand our collaboration with Google Cloud to help our clients make that shift at scale, with humans in the lead, so that AI is embedded in how work gets done, strengthens customer experiences and delivers measurable business outcomes.”

“The true potential of AI is unlocked when it moves from being a tool to a teammate,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. “Together with Accenture, we’re creating a new generation of enterprise solutions that don't just answer queries, but proactively solve complex business challenges, delivering measurable growth and a distinct competitive advantage.”

A joint force of AI experts and engineers

The Gemini Enterprise Acceleration Program creates a powerful new execution model by bringing together the combined strength of Google Cloud and Accenture AI engineers. Supported by Accenture’s Google Cloud-skilled professionals, including the largest certified talent pool in the industry, the program delivers:

Dedicated engineering power: Google and Accenture forward deployed engineers (FDEs) will partner on the most challenging customer use cases to prototype and deliver scaled, industry-specific AI solutions and agents that will transform workflows across customer engagements and entire value chains.

Google and Accenture forward deployed engineers (FDEs) will partner on the most challenging customer use cases to prototype and deliver scaled, industry-specific AI solutions and agents that will transform workflows across customer engagements and entire value chains. Early access to frontier models: Google DeepMind – a world leading AI research lab – will provide early access to its frontier models, including the Gemini family of models. Accenture’s feedback will help refine these models to ensure they are equipped to deliver benefits for clients.

Google DeepMind – a world leading AI research lab – will provide early access to its frontier models, including the Gemini family of models. Accenture’s feedback will help refine these models to ensure they are equipped to deliver benefits for clients. Advanced decision intelligence: The program will leverage the Accenture Intelligent Digital Brain, a full-stack capability designed to close the gap between data-rich and truly intelligent enterprises. It creates systems that connect AI across every function, turning operational silos and disconnected point solutions into a connected, self-optimizing business engine that is always on, always listening, and always learning. Accenture will apply Faculty’s decision intelligence capabilities to support high-stakes, mission-critical decisions, providing governance and human oversight as AI systems generate connected, actionable insights and recommendations that drive measurable business value and growth.

The program will leverage the Accenture Intelligent Digital Brain, a full-stack capability designed to close the gap between data-rich and truly intelligent enterprises. It creates systems that connect AI across every function, turning operational silos and disconnected point solutions into a connected, self-optimizing business engine that is always on, always listening, and always learning. Accenture will apply Faculty’s decision intelligence capabilities to support high-stakes, mission-critical decisions, providing governance and human oversight as AI systems generate connected, actionable insights and recommendations that drive measurable business value and growth. Pre-built and sovereign AI agents: With access to a catalog of hundreds of industry-specific agents built by Accenture and available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can more quickly achieve value realization. In addition, Google Cloud and Accenture also address the unique needs of sovereign AI data centers and data sovereignty needs, delivering pre-built agents for sovereign deployment.

Reinventing agentic commerce

According to Accenture research, as AI agents increasingly make online purchases, over 90% of frequent AI users say they would switch brands based on an agent's recommendation. Together with Accenture Song, the two companies are already helping clients adopt agentic commerce solutions that deliver differentiated experiences for consumers, suppliers and partners.

Expanding on their early success in retail, Google Cloud and Accenture will create an enterprise workbench to enable faster decisions, more responsive operations and unlock new growth opportunities. It will be built using a combination of Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience and Google AI Studio, along with Accenture’s Google Cloud-native workbench, Agentic Commerce OS, industry-specific AI agents, retail AI models and design expertise from Accenture Song.

Accenture and Google Cloud worked together to build new, industry-specific agents to help orchestrate intelligent workflows across customer engagement, merchandising, service, marketplace operations, payments, fulfillment and partner collaboration.

Reimagining the digital content studio

Google Cloud and Accenture Song will also work together to deliver a new offering, Generative Content OS, which transforms how marketing organizations create, manage and scale best-in-class digital content using Gemini Enterprise. By building AI-powered content studios, marketers can increase speed-to-market, and create hyper-personalized, one-to-one digital experiences.

The solution uses advanced generative media capabilities from Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform – including Gemini 3.1 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and Veo – coupled with Accenture’s deep expertise in creative production, workflow reinvention, operating model design and talent strategy.

Accenture earned Google Cloud’s 2026 Global Services Partner of the Year award for the fourth consecutive year and was also recognized as Global Partner of the Year for Artificial Intelligence: Sales & Services and Global Public Sector. These awards demonstrate the real-world value Accenture brings to clients as they reinvent their organizations by modernizing their digital cores and scaling AI with Google Cloud.

For more information on Accenture’s strategic partnership with Google Cloud to drive agentic reinvention for clients, visit here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Forward Looking Statements

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