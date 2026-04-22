David Ortiz and Arajet Join Forces to Bring Ron Ozama to All Airline Flights

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dominican flagship airline, Arajet, announced a strategic partnership with former Major League Baseball player and Hall of Famer David Ortiz to incorporate the renowned Ron Ozama into the onboard experience across all its flights.

Through this collaboration, Arajet passengers will be able to enjoy Ron Ozama as part of the Dominican products offered onboard, further strengthening the international projection of the country’s culture.

This initiative is part of the airline’s commitment to continue highlighting the best of the Dominican Republic in every aspect of the travel experience, integrating brands and products that represent the identity, flavor, and pride of the nation.

“For us, it’s a source of pride to partner with such an admired and beloved figure as David Ortiz to bring an authentically Dominican product to the thousands of passengers who travel with our airline every month. This alliance reflects our commitment to continue promoting the talent and brands that represent the best of our country,” said Víctor Pacheco, founder and CEO of Arajet.

For his part, David Ortiz highlighted that this collaboration will allow travelers of different nationalities to discover and enjoy a rum that represents the essence and hospitality of the Dominican Republic, while expanding its international presence, especially in the United States.

“Ron Ozama is part of our culture and our joy. Being able to bring it onboard a Dominican airline that continues to expand throughout the region is a great opportunity to share a piece of our country with the world,” Ortiz stated.

With this alliance, Arajet continues to strengthen its value proposition as an ambassador of Dominican identity in the skies, while expanding its network of destinations across the Americas and consolidating itself as one of the fastest-growing airlines in the region.

About Arajet

Arajet is the flagship airline of the Dominican Republic. It was recognized at the World Aviation Summit as the Best New Airline in the World in 2023. Since the start of its operations in 2022, it has operated two main bases: Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana International Airport, with a modern fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The airline connects the Dominican Republic with various destinations in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, offering safe and affordable travel.

For more information, visit www.arajet.com