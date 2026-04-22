Quectel Wireless Solutions Appoints Vermont Brasil as Regional Representative in Brazil

SAO PAOLO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with Vermont Brasil, effective immediately, to expand availability of its end-to-end IoT solutions range across Brazil.

“Brazil is a key market for the growth of Industrial IoT and smart cities infrastructure....Vermont Brasil brings strong technical expertise and an established local presence across the country' Share

Through this agreement, Vermont Brasil will act as a regional representative for Quectel for the entire range of Quectel product lines. Vermont Brasil was selected due to its nationwide technical and commercial team presence in Brazil as well as its strong experience in short-range wireless technologies and antenna solutions.

“Brazil is a key market for the growth of Industrial IoT and smart cities infrastructure,” said Ricardo Simon, Regional Sales Director, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Vermont Brasil brings strong technical expertise and an established local presence across the country. This partnership allows us to better support customers with the full Quectel range, design-in assistance and integration expertise that will accelerate the deployment of wireless solutions.”

With Vermont Brasil’s strong regional footprint and technical capabilities, the collaboration will help support the growing adoption of Industrial IoT and Smart Cities technologies across Brazil.

“We are excited to partner with Quectel to strengthen access to antenna and short-range connectivity solutions across Brazil,” said Daniel Trevizan, Sales Director, Vermont Brasil. “With nationwide technical support and deep experience in wireless integration, we can help customers bring their IoT projects to market faster.”

The partnership strengthens Quectel’s presence across Latin America by expanding local sales and technical resources, particularly for non-cellular wireless product lines. It also responds to growing customer demand for specialized short-range expertise, which are critical to accelerating IoT deployments.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn