Roots Continues Partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada and Launches Special T-Shirt Series for Earth Month

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outdoor lifestyle brand, Roots Corporation ("Roots") (TSX: ROOT), is celebrating its third year of partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) by launching a limited-edition t-shirt series, dedicated to supporting conservation efforts in one of the country’s most ecologically significant regions. In collaboration with Accelerating Circularity, these t-shirts demonstrate how used textiles can be recycled into new materials.

The collection features three designs: Coastal Forest, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Forest, and Boreal Forest, celebrating Canada’s diverse landscapes and ecosystems. Proudly made in Canada, these T-shirts are crafted from sustainable fabric and incorporate recycled cotton to promote textile reuse and reduce landfill waste, while highlighting the crucial role of Canada’s forests in supporting clean air, climate stability, and biodiversity. By incorporating conservation awareness into apparel, consumers are invited to participate in protecting Canada’s natural landscapes.

All proceeds from the collection will support NCC’s on-the-ground conservation and stewardship work in Ontario, including securing and caring for priority lands in the Frontenac Arch and supporting long-term ecological monitoring.

Spanning more than 171,000 hectares, the Frontenac Arch is one of Canada’s most biodiverse regions and a vital ecological corridor linking Algonquin Park to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State. This work helps protect clean water, support local communities and keep these landscapes accessible for future generations.

“At Roots, nature is not just an influence, it is the foundation of who we are and how we started,” said Meghan Roach, President and CEO of Roots Corporation. “Our connection to Algonquin Park has shaped the brand for more than five decades and continues to inspire what we design and create. Through our partnership with NCC, we are proud to help protect the landscapes that inspire our products, while giving our community a way to support conservation through what they wear. This series celebrates that connection and reinforces our commitment to protecting Canada’s natural habitats.”

Roots has supported NCC since 2024, and is dedicated to strengthening habitat connectivity, protecting critical ecosystems and ensuring long-term stewardship across the Frontenac Arch landscape. This initiative also contributes to broader conservation goals aimed at safeguarding more of Canada’s lands and waters for future generations.

“This partnership shows how leading brands and conservation organizations can work together to deliver real, on-the-ground results,” said Aaron Bilyea, Chief Marketing Officer, Nature Conservancy of Canada. “With Roots, we’re advancing conservation in places like the Frontenac Arch by securing and stewarding landscapes that protect clean water, strengthen communities and build long-term resilience.”

Established to support corporate sponsorships like this, Roots Cares has collectively donated over $4 million to community organizations and environmental initiatives across Canada since its launch in 2020.

In celebration of Earth Month, the new Roots x NCC t-shirt series will be available for purchase April 22, for $68.00CAD (excluding taxes) at roots.com for a limited time. Every purchase gives back. All proceeds from product sales supports Roots multi-year partnership with Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Shop now on Roots.com and follow @Roots on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, LinkedIn.

Visit Roots Cares to learn more about its initiatives.

ABOUT ROOTS CORPORATION

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, www.roots.com, that serves many international markets. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel at home with nature. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada."

ABOUT THE NATURE CONSERVANCY OF CANADA (NCC)

Since 1962, the Nature Conservancy of Canada has brought people together to protect the lands and waters that sustain us all. As an environmental charity working hand in hand with communities, Indigenous Nations, governments and businesses, we deliver nature-based solutions at a scale no one else can. Our conservation work safeguards clean air and water, stores carbon and reduces the risks of floods and wildfires — protecting our health, strengthening local economies and building more resilient communities. Together, we unlock nature’s power, so life can thrive. Learn more at natureconservancy.ca.