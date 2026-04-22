Bidgely Energy Affordability AI Solution Wins 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Award

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Environment+Energy Leader has named Bidgely’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Affordability and Income-Qualified program a winner of the 2026 E+E Leader Awards, marking the company’s third consecutive win for category-defining AI. Recognized specifically for re-engineering how utilities identify, prioritize and engage income-qualified (IQ) customers, Bidgely leverages 19 patents in AI data analytics to overhaul traditional outreach with personalized and targeted communications that boost program enrollment and success.

With nearly one-third of American households struggling to pay their utility bills, Bidgely’s Affordability and Income-Qualified program empowers utilities to bridge the gap between vulnerable customers and essential relief resources. Share

“With nearly one-third of American households struggling to pay their utility bills, Bidgely’s Affordability and Income-Qualified program empowers utilities to bridge the gap between vulnerable customers and essential relief resources,” said Gautam Aggarawal, Chief Revenue Officer at Bidgely. “It’s an honor to receive our third consecutive E+E Leader award for AI solutions that tackle the industry’s most urgent challenges.”

Solving the Census Blind Spot With Award-Winning Innovation

Bidgely’s Affordability and Income-Qualified program transforms utility outreach by replacing coarse, fragmented census data with high-definition AI analytics that enables utilities to:

Uncover the ‘invisible’ qualified : Identify eligible low-income residents who are missed by traditional demographic filters.

: Identify eligible low-income residents who are missed by traditional demographic filters. Support middle income customers: Detect households that fall outside federal eligibility thresholds yet struggle with significant financial strain and energy burden.

Detect households that fall outside federal eligibility thresholds yet struggle with significant financial strain and energy burden. Protect utility health: Directly address regulatory targets and prevent critical funding from going unused by maximizing program enrollment and reducing arrears.

Beyond identification, Bidgely’s integrated GenAI Energy Assistant automates the last mile of engagement, dynamically adapting language and timing to eliminate the friction that leads to abandoned assistance applications or failed outreach. It also integrates a hyper-personalized enrollment journey that delivers unique, usage-based messaging that connects a customer’s energy usage to the most relevant program and empowers them to take action—all while maintaining enterprise privacy and data sovereignty.

“As organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic and uncertain operating environment, the ability to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and deliver measurable results has never been more critical,” said Sarah Roberts, Co-President and Publisher of Environment+Energy Leader. “This year’s winners demonstrate the innovation and leadership required to move forward with clarity and impact.”

To learn how utilities are using Bidgely’s AI to improve program enrollment and outcomes with IQ customers, download the whitepaper Exceeding Affordability Goals With UtilityAI: Leveraging AI and Behind-the-Meter Data to Better Serve Income-Qualified Customers.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is the pioneer of AI-powered energy intelligence, transforming raw meter data into high-definition insights for global utilities. Serving over 50 million homes, the company’s UtilityAI™ Platform leverages 19 foundational patents to optimize grid visibility, call center operations, and personalized customer engagement. Recognized by Fast Company as a "Top 10 Most Innovative Applied AI" company, Bidgely integrates precision energy analytics with horizontal AI ecosystems like Microsoft Copilot and AWS to modernize the grid with premises-level accuracy. www.bidgely.com | bidgely.com/blog

About the Environment+Energy Leader Awards

Now in its 14th year, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence across products, projects, startups and organizational initiatives that deliver meaningful advancements in environmental programs, sustainability, and energy management. Entries are evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with a focus on innovation, scalability, and measurable impact. Winners are recognized as leaders in advancing best practices and setting new standards across the global energy and environmental landscape.