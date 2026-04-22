ID Logistics: Strong Year-start With Revenues Growth of +17.2% in Q1 2026

ORGON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

ID Logistics, (ISIN: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL) European leader in contract logistics, announces today its revenues for the first quarter of 2026.

Eric HÉMAR, Chairman and CEO of ID Logistics, comments: “Building on the momentum from 2025, ID Logistics has made a strong start to fiscal year 2026, with first-quarter growth of 17.2% at constant exchange rates. Its continued growth confirms the strength of its business model and the relevance of its market positioning. This strong performance is driven by a diversified customer portfolio and the renewed confidence of global leaders, particularly in the consumer goods and e-commerce sectors, with balanced geographic exposure. The Group’s business, focused on warehousing, order fulfillment, and value-added services, is energy-efficient and demonstrates strong resilience in an uncertain economic environment. Driven by solid organic growth and sustained commercial momentum, ID Logistics confirms its ability to continue on a path of strong growth in 2026.”

Revenues, in €m 2026 2025 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 1st quarter 990.7 867.8 +14.2% +17.2% Expand

(1) see the appendix

Q1 2026 REVENUES GROWTH: +14.2% (+17.2% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS)

ID Logistics reported revenues of €990.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, up +14.2%. Adjusted for an unfavorable currency effect during the quarter, primarily on the U.S. dollar, growth was +17.2% on a comparable basis compared to the first quarter of 2025, which had already seen strong growth of 17.9%.

During the first quarter of 2026, the following highlights were observed:

Strong business activity in France, with revenues up 4.9% (24% of Group revenues);

Revenues growth in Europe excluding France (48% of Group revenues) of 17.3% on a like-for-like basis, driven notably by Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain;

Continued very strong momentum in North America (21% of Group revenues), with revenues up sharply by +40.6% on a like-for-like basis;

Growth of +8.7% on a like-for-like basis for Latin America and Asia (7% of Group revenues).

During the past quarter, ID Logistics launched 5 new projects.

NEW CONTRACTS

ID Logistics responded to a steady number of tenders during the 1st quarter of 2026. For example, the Group won or launched the following new contracts:

In France, ID Logistics is continuing its expansion in the cosmetics sector with French specialist SVR, a brand of the KRESK Group. The Group is opening a 16,000-square-meter facility south of Paris that will employ approximately 50 people.

In Italy, ID Logistics has opened a 60,000-square-meter facility for Michelin, the global leader in tires and a new client of the Group. Based in Turin, this facility employs 50 people.

In the United States, ID Logistics and Nutrabolt, a sports nutrition specialist with the C4 and XTEND brands, are expanding their partnership with the opening of a new 37,000-square-meter facility in Wisconsin and the expansion of the historic Salt Lake City site. For over 10 years, ID Logistics has developed warehousing, distribution, and co-packing operations for Nutrabolt across four sites nationwide.

In Brazil, ID Logistics has signed a partnership with a major Brazilian e-commerce player and is launching several operations representing over 40,000-square-meter of operational space and a total of 750 jobs. This project underscores the e-commerce expertise of ID Logistics’ teams in Brazil.

OUTLOOK

In an uncertain global macroeconomic environment, ID Logistics is well-positioned to sustain its growth over the long term. Its business model, which focuses exclusively on domestic logistics and is largely insulated from fuel price volatility, limits its exposure to international economic cycles. The Group has no operations in geopolitically sensitive regions such as the Persian Gulf countries. Over the past few years, ID Logistics has demonstrated the resilience and strength of its business model.

NEXT PUBLICATION

Revenues for 2026 2nd quarter: July 22, 2026, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics, headed by Eric HÉMAR, is an international contract logistics Group with revenues of €3.7 billion in 2025. ID Logistics manages nearly 450 sites in 19 countries representing 10 million-square-meter operated in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 55,000 employees. With a customer portfolio balanced between distribution, e-commerce, consumer goods, cosmetics and fashion, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Since its creation in 2001, the Group has developed a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects, and is now firmly committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics shares are listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris and are included in the SBF 120 index (ISIN code: FR0010929125, Mnemo: IDL).

APPENDIX

Revenues, in €m 2026 2025 Change Change on a like-for-like basis* 1st quarter France 241.8 230.5 +4.9% +4.9% Europe (excluding France) 474.4 405.9 +16.9% +17.3% North America 203.2 160.8 +26.4% +40.6% Other 71.3 70.6 +1.1% +8.7% Total 990.7 867.8 +14.2% +17.2% Expand

*see below

CHANGE ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS

Changes in revenues on a like-for-like basis reflect the organic performance of the ID Logistics Group, excluding the impact of:

changes in the scope of consolidation: the contribution to revenues of companies acquired during the period is excluded from this period, and the contribution to revenues of companies sold during the previous period is excluded from this period;

changes in applicable accounting principles;

variations in exchange rates, by calculating revenues for different periods on the basis of identical exchange rates: thus, published data for the previous period are converted using the exchange rate for the current period.

Change in revenues from reported to comparable data