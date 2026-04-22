CleanCapital Sells 120 MW Solar Project to Energix Renewables

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CleanCapital, a leading independent power producer focused on distributed renewable energy, is pleased to announce the sale of a 120 megawatt (MW) brownfield solar development in Harrison County, Ohio to Energix Renewables. The transaction supports CleanCapital's broader effort to position the company for continued growth in distributed generation (DG) solar and energy storage and Energix’s continued expansion of its utility-scale platform in the United States.

The solar project, dubbed "Nottingham,” was originally developed by BQ Energy, which was acquired by CleanCapital in 2022. Situated on a reclaimed coal strip mine, the project epitomizes how environmentally compromised land can be revitalized into clean energy generation sites, delivering long-term benefits for local communities and all stakeholders involved.

“This transaction advances CleanCapital’s strategic focus on DG-scale solar and energy storage projects in growing markets,” stated Thomas Byrne, CEO at CleanCapital. “The sale of this development project will allow us to focus our in-house development resources on maximizing efforts to scale our DG portfolio across the U.S. We are pleased to partner with Energix Renewables on this transaction, as they have deep expertise in developing larger-scale solar projects that create long-term value for local communities, landowners, stakeholders, and the environment.”

“This transaction aligns with Energix’s strategy to expand our utility‑scale solar platform in the United States, using U.S.-made equipment and delivering lasting value to local communities” said Oren Hazan, Chief Business Development Officer at Energix Renewables. “The Nottingham project reflects our focus on responsible development, strong environmental attributes, and positive community impact.”

The transaction follows CleanCapital’s recent acquisition of a 7.7 MW energy storage joint venture and closing of a $300M HoldCo facility and a $185M Debt Private Placement. These strategic moves reinforce CleanCapital’s mission to deliver more clean megawatts to the grid by developing and managing high-performing DG projects that support the growing energy needs of everyday Americans and businesses.

About CleanCapital

CleanCapital is a leading independent power producer focused on distributed clean energy, including middle-market solar and energy storage. The company develops, builds, owns, operates, and invests in clean energy assets across the U.S. Leveraging over a decade of clean energy expertise and over $1.5 billion in investments, CleanCapital has built a diverse portfolio of operating assets and a growing project pipeline. By combining institutional capital with in-house expertise and regional development partnerships, CleanCapital delivers economically sound projects that drive more clean megawatts to the grid, solidifying energy dominance in the U.S.

About Energix Renewables

Energix Renewables is an independent power producer (IPP) and a leading U.S. renewable energy developer, focused on the development, construction, ownership, and operation of utility‑scale solar energy projects across the United States. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Energix Renewables is part of the Energix Group, a global renewable energy company with operations across multiple markets. Leveraging a vertically integrated platform and long‑term partnerships, Energix Renewables develops high‑quality projects that deliver clean, reliable energy while creating long‑term value for communities, stakeholders, and the environment.