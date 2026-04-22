55ip Expands Investment Platform With T. Rowe Price Custom Models

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--55ip, a tax-smart investment technology platform and a fully-owned subsidiary of J.P. Morgan, today announced an expansion of its investment platform through a new collaboration with T. Rowe Price, a global leader in investment management and retirement solutions, to provide custom models to advisors.

Working with T. Rowe Price and 55ip, advisors can design and implement custom model portfolios using T. Rowe Price strategies, powered by 55ip’s ActiveTax Technology℠. Advisors can now benefit from T. Rowe Price’s investment expertise and 55ip technology to enhance portfolios for their clients through tax-smart transitions, ongoing tax-loss harvesting, and tax-smart withdrawals. 55ip and T. Rowe Price will jointly support the distribution and servicing of these models, which are now available to all interested advisors.

“The addition of T. Rowe Price to our platform expands the range of asset management options and personalized solutions available to advisors,” said Mike Camp, Head of Client Solutions at 55ip. “We believe combining T. Rowe Price’s custom models with 55ip’s tax technology creates a powerful solution that can strengthen advisors’ businesses and improve client outcomes after taxes.”

​Model portfolios have become a cornerstone of the modern wealth management ecosystem, offering scalable benefits for advisors, asset managers, and their clients.

According to Cerulli research, outsourced models had accumulated more than $2.5 trillion in overall assets by the end of 2024, up 23% from the previous year. Further, they predict model assets to grow to over $10 trillion by 2029. Their U.S. Asset Allocation Model Portfolios 2025 report found that 65% of model provider asset management firms prioritize custom models, and 71% of asset managers view them as a major business opportunity. For investors, these model portfolios deliver institutional-quality outcomes and more holistic advice, as advisors integrate tax management and personalization into portfolio design.

“Advisors serve a wide range of clients with distinct objectives and circumstances who benefit from customized investment solutions,” said Josh Horesh, Head of U.S. Model Portfolio Distribution at T. Rowe Price. “We’re excited to work with 55ip to provide advisors with flexible access to T. Rowe Price strategies that support the creation and implementation of tax-efficient custom models.”

This collaboration underscores both firms’ commitment to delivering innovative, tax-smart investment solutions that help advisors scale their practices and optimize client outcomes.

About 55ip

55ip is a financial technology company purpose-built to break down barriers to financial progress. Our mission is to become the industry standard for personalized, tax-smart management at scale. Offering automated, personalized, and optimized tax outcomes, the 55ip platform delivers efficient implementation of the investment process to the financial services industry. Combined with integration, trading, and rebalancing capabilities, we offer a full-service solution that meets the unique needs of advisors. At the heart of 55ip’s seamless, intuitive user experience is 55ip’s ActiveTax Technology℠, including elevated portfolio design and delivery, tax-smart transitions, management, and withdrawals, all helping advisors save time and pursue better outcomes for their clients. 55ip is a wholly owned subsidiary of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co.​

For more information on 55ip, please visit www.55-ip.com.

​About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has US$1.71 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, and serves millions of clients globally. For more information, visit troweprice.com.​

Important Disclosures:

55ip is the marketing name used by 55 Institutional Partners, LLC, an investment technology developer, and for investment advisory services provided by 55I, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. 55ip is part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

Telephone calls and electronic communications may be monitored and/or recorded. Personal data will be collected, stored and processed by 55ip in accordance with our privacy policies at https://www.55-ip.com/email-disclaimer/.

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J.P. Morgan Asset Management and T. Rowe Price are not affiliated. All trademarks appearing herein are owned by their respective organizations.