Ashton Hall Signs as Global Brand Ambassador and Investor at Price.com to Scale Smarter Shopping

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Price.com, an AI platform designed to make shopping smarter today, announced that Ashton Hall will join the company as both a global brand ambassador and investor. As part of the deal, Hall holds an equity stake in Price.com, reflecting a long-term commitment that goes beyond a typical influencer collaboration.

Ashton Hall—40M followers, 1B monthly views—joins Price.com as global brand ambassador and investor. One shared belief driving it: saving money should be a daily habit. Share

The partnership reflects a shared focus on discipline, consistency, and everyday decision-making, bringing together Hall’s global influence with Price.com’s mission to make shopping smarter. Ashton Hall shared details with his followers on social media.

“My audience responds to habits and routines that make everyday life more effective,” said Hall. “Price.com fits naturally into that mindset. Saving is a habit people have to build, and I think Price.com can help make that second nature, which is why I wanted to be involved not only as a partner, but also as an investor.”

“Ashton has built an audience around consistency and everyday decision-making, which aligns closely with how our users approach shopping,” said RJ Jain, founder and CEO of Price.com. “We want to make saving an everyday habit. Ashton’s reach and credibility make him an ideal partner to help instill that mindset and show users that shopping smarter can become part of their everyday routine.”

Ashton Hall x Price.com: Turning Saving Into an Everyday Habit

Ashton Hall has built one of the largest social media audiences, reaching more than 40 million followers and generating over 1 billion monthly views across platforms. His content centers on routines, consistency, and the small decisions that compound over time. His influence extends beyond engagement; his content has moved markets, with brands and even stock prices reacting to his reach.

That same philosophy is central to Price.com. The company is built around the idea that saving money should become an everyday habit, not an occasional effort. By combining price comparison, cashback, coupons, and an AI shopping agent into a single platform, Price.com helps users consistently and effortlessly get better value at their favorite stores and restaurants.

Price.com Continues to Scale Its Reach and AI Vision

Price.com has facilitated more than $100 million in GMV to date and now supports users across 29 markets. The platform reaches more than 100,000 retailers, including major retailers like Nike, Expedia, and Walmart.

As Price.com expands its AI capabilities and distribution, the company is focused on building a more seamless, end-to-end shopping experience. Its long-term vision is an AI shopping agent that can take users end-to-end from discovery to checkout with the best available price, cashback, and savings built in automatically. To learn more about how Price.com works, visit here.

About Price.com

Price.com is an AI-powered shopping platform that combines price comparison, cashback, coupons, and automated purchasing tools to help consumers save money online and in-store. The platform is available through iOS and Android apps, desktop and mobile web, and browser extensions (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge). Its newest offering, Price AI, described as the “ChatGPT for shopping,” features built-in savings and a “Buy with AI” agent that automates purchasing. Price.com supports more than 100,000 stores and 20,000 restaurants and is backed by investors including Founders Fund, Social Capital, and TRAC VC, along with notable angels and celebrities, including Mark Pincus, Dick Costolo, and Tim Tebow.

Since its founding, Price.com has helped users save millions. Learn more at Price.com and follow @pricedotcom on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates.