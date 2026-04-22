Yugabyte Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Enterprise PostgreSQL Modernization

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yugabyte, the distributed SQL database company, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Yugabyte helps enterprises modernize their legacy databases and scale cloud-native applications on AWS by providing high availability, global distribution, and operational resilience.

Yugabyte is building on established customer momentum, with 30+ enterprises across financial services, technology, and gaming running YugabyteDB on AWS. These organizations are deploying mission-critical applications at scale, including a major global bank powering core banking operations supporting over 25 million monthly active clients, a leading cybersecurity company managing over 1 petabyte of globally replicated data, a leading risk intelligence platform deploying over 350 databases in over 10 regions, and a gaming company launching one of the best-selling games of 2025. Over the last fiscal year, YugabyteDB Aeon on AWS saw over 8X revenue growth.

With the SCA, Yugabyte will accelerate go-to-market efforts and technical collaboration to help customers more efficiently deploy and operate ultra-resilient cloud-native applications with YugabyteDB on AWS.

“Enterprises are modernizing mission-critical PostgreSQL and legacy database workloads while demanding stronger resilience, predictable performance at scale, and simpler operations in the cloud,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and co-CEO, Yugabyte. “Our strategic collaboration with AWS enables organizations to accelerate modernization and AI adoption while leveraging the scalability, reliability, and operational simplicity of AWS. We’re helping customers move faster with a resilient, cloud-native database foundation.”

Under the agreement, Yugabyte will:

Accelerate database modernization and cloud migrations for PostgreSQL and legacy database workloads on AWS.

Drive field execution through motions supported by AWS APN Customer Engagements (ACE) pipeline engagement.

Support customers building globally distributed, resilient transactional applications on AWS.

“Today’s enterprises want PostgreSQL compatibility with the operational resilience and scale required for always-on applications,” said Rohan Thomas, VP of Global Partner Sales, Yugabyte. “This agreement helps us meet customers where they are, on AWS, with stronger execution across migrations, marketplace procurement, and production-grade deployments at scale.”

“The Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Yugabyte and AWS reinforces our confidence in a cloud-native stack we already depend on for resilience and performance. We provide fraud detection to major financial institutions under strict uptime SLAs - downtime means penalties and executive escalation, so availability isn't something we treat as optional. YugabyteDB on AWS handles thousands of transactions per second and maintains availability through server failures, network disruptions and regional outages. That matters to us operationally, every day," said Mark Watson, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ComplyAdvantage.

"Customers want to modernize their databases without adding operational complexity," said Allison Johnson, Director of Americas Technology Partnerships, AWS. "Through this collaboration with Yugabyte, we're enabling customers to transform legacy systems while maintaining the reliability and simplicity their teams need to focus on innovation, whether that's accelerating AI adoption or building next-generation applications."

This collaboration supports Yugabyte’s commitment to helping customers modernize and operate mission-critical data platforms on AWS. For more information, visit: https://www.yugabyte.com/cloud/aws/ or get YugabyteDB Aeon in AWS Marketplace https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-iuv2diz63takk.

Meet Yugabyte at AWS Summits across the Globe:

AWS Summit London Apr 22, 2026

AWS Summit Bengaluru Apr 22, 2026

AWS Summit Hamburg May 20, 2026

AWS Summit Amsterdam May 27, 2026

AWS Summit Mumbai May 28, 2026

AWS Summit Toronto Jun 3, 2026

AWS Summit Los Angeles Jun 10, 2026

AWS Summit NYC Jun 17, 2026

AWS Summit São Paulo Sep 3, 2026

AWS Summit Dubai Sep 30, 2026

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open-source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance, and cloud-native agility, allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. Learn more information at www.yugabyte.com.

Yugabyte, YugabyteDB, and YugabyteDB Aeon are trademarks of Yugabyte, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.