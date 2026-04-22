ServiceNow and Google Cloud unite AI agents for autonomous enterprise operations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Google Cloud deepened their strategic partnership today at Google Cloud Next, unveiling new AI solutions and agents that bring autonomous operations to the world's largest enterprises. Spanning 5G networking, retail, and IT systems, the solutions represent a significant step in the two companies' shared vision: a future where AI agents can collaborate across platforms to autonomously detect, diagnose, and resolve problems before they affect customers.

Underpinning every solution is unified governance and data connectivity supported by Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise platform and the ServiceNow AI Platform, leveraging technology including ServiceNow AI Control Tower, Workflow Data Fabric, and Google Cloud BigQuery, helping ensure agents operate within policy regardless of where they run. A shared interoperability framework built on Agent-to-Agent (A2A), Agent-to-UI (A2UI), and Model Context Protocol (MCP) enables AI agents to exchange intelligence and actions in real time across enterprise environments.

"ServiceNow and Google Cloud share a conviction that the future of enterprise AI is built on open, interoperable platforms, not walled gardens. The solutions we're delivering together prove this premise,” said John Aisien, general manager and senior vice president, Central Product Management, at ServiceNow. “When our technologies work in lockstep, enterprises get what modern operations demand: an automated chain from first signal to final resolution."

“Real customer value from agentic AI will be unlocked when agents seamlessly interoperate across platforms and systems, with enterprise-grade governance,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “By uniting Gemini Enterprise with the ServiceNow AI Platform via open protocols like MCP, we’re delivering an interoperable AI workforce that can detect, diagnose, and resolve issues autonomously."

Autonomous Network Operations: from reactive chaos to self-healing operations

ServiceNow is introducing a 5G Autonomous Network Operations solution that augments human oversight to identify and resolve problems before customers notice anything is wrong. Once given defined parameters, ServiceNow AI Agents powered by Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX) handle anomaly detection and connect to the ServiceNow AI Platform for remediation. Together, they replace reactive chaos with a self-healing network.

When a 5G performance issue surfaces, ServiceNow AI Agents on Gemini Enterprise for CX analyze network telemetry and confirm the root cause in real time. Via MCP, they pass context directly to applicable ServiceNow AI Agents, map the impact across services and SLAs, select the right fix, deploy the network function via A2A, and validate the resolution.

Bringing AI-powered predictive maintenance to retail operations

ServiceNow is also reducing unplanned downtime in retail before it ever reaches the store. By combining Google Cloud's predictive intelligence with ServiceNow's workflow orchestration, early telemetry signals are turned into autonomous end-to-end action, helping resolve equipment issues before any associate, manager, or customer is affected.

Google Cloud’s BigQuery ML with Gemini models detect anomalies and surface failure recommendations that instantly initiate ServiceNow's autonomous workflows: triaging the issue, checking parts availability, reserving inventory, and dispatching a qualified technician with a guided repair playbook in hand. Telemetry stays in BigQuery and is accessed via ServiceNow's Zero Copy Connection enabled by Workflow Data Fabric, resulting in no data movement, no duplication, and no delay between insight and action. Every resolved case feeds back into the predictive model, building a system that gets smarter with each repair, which can steadily shrink emergency dispatches, reduce the unplanned downtime that drains margins, and protect the in-store and digital customer experience that drives loyalty.

Uniting AI workforces to minimize preventable outages

ServiceNow's Autonomous Workforce of AI Specialists powered by Gemini Enterprise for CX will work in lockstep, giving enterprises a unified agentic system built to help stop preventable outages before they become business problems.

When a ServiceNow AI specialist on Gemini Enterprise for CX detects an anomaly, it passes enriched signals to the ServiceNow AI Platform via A2A and MCP. From there, ServiceNow's AI specialists reduce noise and assess impact, grounding the signal in configuration management database (CMDB) context. They collaborate directly with AI agents to pinpoint root causes and coordinate remediation across Google Cloud.

Governing AI across the enterprise and building the foundation to scale it

As agentic AI deployments multiply, enterprises need a shared foundation to track what AI agents are doing, what data they're touching, and whether they're operating within business guardrails. ServiceNow and Google Cloud are building that foundation together. Through an integration with AI Control Tower and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, every AI agent and MCP Server across both platforms appears in a unified, governed registry, giving IT and security teams a live, continuously updated view of the agents running across their environment, what they’re accessing, and how they’re behaving. This provides one control plane for AI, wherever it runs, built on the combined strength of both platforms.

Alongside the new innovations, Google Cloud has named ServiceNow a 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year across the categories of Global Business Applications, Business Applications: Agentic AI Innovation, Business Applications: Financial Services & Insurance, and Google Workspace: Platform, recognizing a partnership that has consistently delivered on the promise of enterprise AI.

Availability

The Autonomous Network Operations solution powered by ServiceNow Telecommunications Service Management (TSM), ServiceNow Sales and Order Management for Telecommunications (SOMT), ServiceNow Field Service Management for Telecommunications (FSMT), as well as the autonomous IT operations integration featuring ServiceNow Autonomous Workforce and Google Gemini Enterprise for CX, are available for preview now, with full general availability targeted for later this year. These ServiceNow AI agents and specialists will be available within the Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace.

ServiceNow Zero Copy Connectors via Workflow Data Fabric to Google Cloud BigQuery are available now.

The retail predictive maintenance solution powered by ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM), ServiceNow Retail Operations (RO), ServiceNow Field Service Management (FSM), Google Cloud BigQuery, and Gemini is piloting now.

The ServiceNow AI Control Tower and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform integration is live now.

Learn more about ServiceNow’s presence at Google Cloud Next here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 95 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow and Google Cloud joint innovations. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

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