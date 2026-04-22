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QXO Partners With NAHICA to Advance Opportunities for Latino Contractors Nationwide

GREENWICH, Conn. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) today announced it has joined the National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) as a national sponsor, reinforcing a shared commitment to empowering Latino contractors across the United States.

The partnership marks a significant step in QXO’s mission to elevate Hispanic professionals in the building products industry. With QXO’s support, NAHICA will expand its efforts to provide education, resources and business opportunities tailored to the needs of Latino contractors, one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. construction workforce.

“Having QXO as a national sponsor will make a significant impact on our community’s ability to create access, growth and long-term success for Latino contractors,” said Sergio Terreros, President of NAHICA. “Their commitment aligns with our mission to provide opportunities and strengthen networks for Hispanic professionals in the construction industry.”

“This sponsorship reflects QXO’s commitment to the Latino contractor community and the important work they do,” said Bernal Fernandez, Hispanic Marketing Manager at QXO. “Hispanic contractors are a critical and growing force in the roofing and construction industries, and together with NAHICA, we can ensure they have access to the tools, network and resources needed to help build a stronger future.”

Together, NAHICA and QXO will work to create new pathways for growth, visibility and success for Hispanic contractors, helping them thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape while contributing to the continued development of communities nationwide.

QXO has a strong history of supporting Hispanic contractors, recognizing the important role they play in the construction industry.

About QXO

QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) is the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing, and related products and the second largest publicly traded distributor of lumber and building materials in North America. QXO is the fastest growing company in the $800 billion building products distribution industry and plans to become the tech-enabled leader by delivering best-in-class customer satisfaction and outsized returns for its shareholders. The company is targeting $50 billion in annual revenues within the next decade through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

About NAHICA

The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) is dedicated to empowering Hispanic contractors through advocacy, education, and business development. The organization works to create opportunities, strengthen networks, and support the growth of Latino professionals in the construction industry.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Joe Checkler
joe.checkler@qxo.com
203-609-9650

Christina Alvarez
Mulberry Marketing Communications
calvarez@mulberrymc.com
708-908-0898

Industry:

QXO, Inc

NYSE:QXO
Details
Headquarters: Greenwich, Connecticut
CEO: Brad Jacobs
Employees: 30
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Joe Checkler
joe.checkler@qxo.com
203-609-9650

Christina Alvarez
Mulberry Marketing Communications
calvarez@mulberrymc.com
708-908-0898

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