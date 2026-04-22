Playboy Launches Global Model Search, Turns Talent Discovery into a Fan-Driven Revenue Engine

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playboy today announced the launch of its latest global model search to identify the face of the brand’s exclusive collaboration with Honey Birdette, one of the most coveted names in intimates, unveiling a casting competition aimed at redefining talent discovery and innovating audience acquisition.

Playboy and Honey Birdette’s competition invites aspiring models and creators worldwide to compete for the opportunity to front a global advertising campaign, appear in the pages of Playboy’s quarterly print magazine, and win a cash prize of $100,000. At the center of the competition is strategic audience engagement, building on Playboy’s legacy for previous reader-driven contests like Playmate of the Year: fans support contestants through engagement and votes, turning audience participation into a core driver of visibility, brand alignment, and revenue through paid voting.

“This is more than a model search—it’s a platform for the next generation of creators,” said Ben Kohn, CEO at Playboy. “We’re building a system where talent, content, and commerce intersect, giving rising models and creators not just visibility, but real opportunity within the Playboy umbrella.”

The competition underscores Playboy’s commitment, in the wake of its reimagined print product, to innovating the traditional media business model into one that amplifies its global brand with diverse revenue streams. By combining open casting, fan-driven voting, and integrated brand partnerships, this contest, along with their iconic Playmate search, represents a new model for talent discovery that aligns with the rapidly evolving creator economy.

The Great Playmate Search, Playboy’s last contest, drove more than 1.7 million votes and 17,000 contestants—resulting in the casting of Instagram sensation Lauren Summer as Miss February. Her pictorial, shot by Alana O’Herlihy, appears in the Spring 2026 issue of Playboy, which features global superstar Karol G on its cover.

Every vote cast in the contest will count towards the Lynne Cohen Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to the early detection and prevention of breast and ovarian cancers, with a focus on women who face the greatest barriers to care. Through its Preventive Care Clinics, the Foundation provides access to life-saving services for uninsured and underserved women — including mammograms, genetic testing and counseling, comprehensive risk assessment, and preventive interventions. To date, the Foundation has served more than 30,000 at-risk women and helped detect over 12,000 cancers through its programs.

Registration runs through June 8. Voting follows, with the final round closing July 31.

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Learn more at https://investors.playboy.com/.