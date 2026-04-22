Mitutoyo Brings Precision to the Sunshine State With the Launch of Its New Lakeland Florida Facility

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitutoyo America Corporation, a world leader in metrology, is expanding its presence in the Southeast with the opening of an 11,200-square-foot Lakeland Metrology Service Center at 3150 County Line Road in Lakeland, Florida. Positioned between Tampa and Orlando, the facility supports one of the fastest-growing manufacturing corridors in the region.

Come see what precision looks like. Live demos, real applications, and giveaways at the Lakeland Metrology Service Center open house. Share

The center brings precision measurement expertise closer to manufacturers. As industries across Florida grow, including aerospace, defense, medical manufacturing, and advanced machining, demand for metrology services and training continues to increase.

Grand Opening Event

Mitutoyo will mark the opening with a two-day event on May 6–7, 2026. The celebration begins with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by invited local leaders, industry partners, and members of the press. The second day open house welcomes the metrology community, including engineers, quality teams, manufacturers, educational institutions, and decision-makers. May 7 is still accepting registrants, RSVP here.

Attendees of the open house can expect:

Guided facility tours and live demonstrations

Educational seminar sessions on surface finish, measurement challenges, and real-time SPC

A “Passport to Precision” program with six demo stations and a chance to win prizes, including Mitutoyo tool kits and a $1,000 gift certificate

Refreshments, BBQ food truck dining, and networking

A Resource for Manufacturers

The Lakeland Metrology Service Center includes a technology center for demonstrations, a large-volume inspection laboratory, and an education center for workforce development.

Manufacturers will have access to contract inspection, contract part programming, and metrology training.

Supporting Regional Growth

As part of Mitutoyo America and their network of Metrology Service Centers, the Lakeland facility will soon be offering measurement services under our expanded ISO/IEC 17025 scope of accreditation.

At Mitutoyo, precision is our profession. We are the leader in metrology instruments, solutions and support, offering more than 5,500 products, the largest and most comprehensive product portfolio of any commercial metrology provider. Mitutoyo also has the highest-performing A2LA-accredited calibration laboratories (A2LA Certificate No. 0750.01) in the nation. For more information, contact the Mitutoyo inside sales team at mitutoyo.com/contact-us/