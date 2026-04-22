USDA and Palantir Launch Partnership to Deliver Faster, Modernized Support for Farmers

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) announced the signing of a $300 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to support the National Farm Security Action Plan (NFSAP) and modernize how USDA delivers services to America’s farmers. The agreement advances two priorities: strengthening farm security as a national security imperative and accelerating producer-first program delivery across USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission areas. Building on capabilities already in use at USDA, Palantir will provide operational software to enable USDA to improve service delivery for American farmers and government field staff — and in doing so, secure the nation’s breadbasket.

Farm security is national security. Through this partnership, Palantir is empowering USDA with core capabilities that will enable it to secure American farmland, enhance supply chain resilience, and shield agricultural programs from fraud, abuse, and foreign adversary influence. In doing so, USDA will gain critical visibility into risks that can affect America’s agricultural production and food supply.

This agreement also supports USDA’s ‘One Farmer, One File’ initiative, which is cutting the red tape farmers face when accessing USDA services, delivering digital-first tools they can use from home, reducing time-to-payment, and accelerating post-disaster recovery. This builds on existing work with USDA’s Landmark platform powered by Palantir, which backed the rollout of the $11 billion Farmer Bridge Assistance Program in February. Within 62 minutes of opening, the program broke all prior USDA records for online farmer sign-ups — allowing farmers to enroll without visiting a county office and delivering over $4.4 billion directly to farmers in the program’s first five days.

Landmark is also enabling USDA to transform how farmers report acreage through self-service digital tools. For farmers, every hour of daylight matters — they shouldn’t have to spend it sitting in field offices or driving far from their land. Landmark gives farmers more options, enabling them to utilize county offices or self-service online tools according to their preference. Palantir is similarly empowering USDA’s field staff with mobile digital tools that help them work efficiently, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate services and payments to farmers.

“America depends on its farmers, and USDA is moving fast to give them the technology they need,” said Ali Monfre, Federal Engineering Lead at Palantir. “They are raising the bar for what government can deliver for farmers, and we are honored to partner in that work.”

Underpinning these farmer-facing capabilities is a broader transformation of USDA’s technology infrastructure. The Landmark platform backed by Palantir is consolidating fragmented legacy systems into a secure, unified foundation — reducing maintenance burden, strengthening data security, and enabling USDA to move faster as new programs and priorities emerge.

“Protecting America’s farmland is protecting America itself, and this work gives USDA the visibility and speed needed to safeguard our food supply,” said USDA Chief Information Officer Sam Berry. “Our farmers sustain this nation, and modern tools help us support them with greater precision. I look forward to working with Palantir as we continue serving the American farming community, which serves all of us every single day.”

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