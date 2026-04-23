Viz.ai Announces Strategic Collaboration to Expand Access to AI-Powered Subdural Hemorrhage Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, today announced a strategic commercialization collaboration with Johnson & Johnson to expand access to Viz.ai’s Subdural Hemorrhage software solution across hospitals in the United States for automated detection, labeling and quantification of subdural collections. By integrating the Viz Subdural solution into its neurovascular offerings, the company aims to support hospitals in identifying appropriate patients and streamlining care pathways for suspected chronic subdural hematoma (cSDH), from detection through treatment and follow-up.

The Viz Subdural solution includes FDA 510(k)-cleared algorithms for the detection of subdural hemorrhage, and automated labeling, visualization, and quantification of collections in the subdural space. The solution is powered by the Viz.ai platform, including Viz Assist, which provides AI-driven chart summarization to help clinicians quickly contextualize imaging findings within the broader clinical picture. By surfacing relevant patient history, medications, and prior notes, Viz Assist is intended to reduce manual chart review and accelerate clinical decision-making, enabling faster, more informed care coordination.

“Chronic subdural hematoma is a growing condition with a novel therapeutic procedure, MMA embolization, that has been proven effective,” said Chris Mansi, MD, CEO and co-founder of Viz.ai. “By collaborating with Johnson & Johnson, we are expanding access to AI-powered detection and coordination tools, including Viz Assist, that may help clinical teams identify patients earlier, align multidisciplinary care, and ultimately support better outcomes for patients undergoing treatment for cSDH.”

This collaboration aims to help surface suspected cSDH earlier and standardizes point-of-care severity assessment, so clinicians can coordinate across specialties and more reliably identify patients who may benefit from middle meningeal artery (MMA) embolization.

The collaboration underscores both companies’ shared commitment to advancing data-driven, technology-enabled care models that address unmet needs in neurology and neurovascular disease. Viz.ai’s continued innovation in this space was recently recognized with a 2026 Edison Award for Viz Hemorrhage, honoring its impact in advancing AI-powered hemorrhage care.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the leader in AI-powered care coordination and clinical workflow solutions, deployed in 2,000 hospitals across the United States and trusted by leading life sciences companies. Its platform uniquely combines real-time, multimodal clinical data with deep clinician engagement to detect disease earlier, coordinate care teams, and help ensure patients receive the right treatment faster. Viz.ai was the first company awarded CMS reimbursement for AI and is ranked the #1 Healthcare AI Platform by hospitals and health systems in the Black Book Research survey. For more information, visit Viz.ai.