Atlassian Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Power Agentic AI for Teams Worldwide

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Next ‘26-- Atlassian Corporation today announced the next phase of its multi‑year partnership with Google Cloud, bringing more powerful, integrated AI capabilities to teams worldwide. By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI infrastructure and models, Atlassian is putting more power in the hands of millions of users who rely on Rovo, its AI built for teamwork. Atlassian is also deepening integrations between Rovo, Google Workspace, and Gemini Enterprise so joint customers can access AI agents directly in the tools where they already work, plan, and collaborate on projects.

Today's announcement builds on the partnership Atlassian and Google Cloud unveiled last year. The strength of the collaboration was recognized with Atlassian named the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award winner in the Technology: Application Development – Developer Experience category.

“With Google Cloud, we’re co‑engineering the infrastructure and AI agents that teams will rely on to deliver mission-critical work,” said Jamil Valliani, Head of Product, AI at Atlassian. “By combining our AI‑powered system of work and Rovo with Google Cloud’s leading AI stack, we’re giving customers more choice and powerful agentic workflows to improve how work gets done.”

“The shift towards agentic AI is transforming how teams operate," said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Applied AI & Platform Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "By deepening our partnership with Atlassian, we’re embedding the power of Gemini Enterprise and Google Workspace directly into the teamwork stack. This approach provides all teams with the secure, governed, and highly productive workflows they need to scale from idea to execution seamlessly."

From first integrations to co‑engineered infrastructure

Atlassian is building a high-performance infrastructure for training and inference, built on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Google Cloud’s AI Hypercomputer. Engineered by Atlassian, this unified orchestration layer provides the flexibility to scale workloads across a range of compute options, including high-performance GPUs and Google’s custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Atlassian is already running key training workloads on this infrastructure, with early results showing improvements in scale and agility.

More model choice with Gemini 3 Flash in Rovo

Through this expanded partnership, Gemini 3 Flash will power certain Rovo capabilities, giving customers access to one of the most advanced and efficient large language models on the market.

The addition of Gemini 3 Flash enhances Rovo's ability to handle complex reasoning, multimodal use cases, and summarization tasks at enterprise scale, while preserving the flexibility for Atlassian to incorporate the best model for every use case.

The recent introduction of Remix in Confluence highlights the immediate impact of this collaboration. Users can instantly turn text-based documentation into high-fidelity diagrams and charts, powered by models including Gemini 3 Flash’s multimodal capability. This ensures the project context is shared in the most effective visual format for faster stakeholder decision-making.

These advancements are part of Atlassian’s ongoing commitment to an open, multi-model and multi-cloud strategy, ensuring organizations retain choice while benefiting from best-in-class AI capabilities.

Deeper integrations between Rovo, Google Workspace, and Gemini Enterprise

The partnership also introduces deeper integrations between Atlassian, Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise, to meet teams where they work. Rovo orchestrates work across Atlassian tools and external systems, while Gemini Enterprise provides AI capabilities and a Google Workspace‑native experience. Together, they give teams a unified agentic workflow that spans both environments.

This is made possible by new integrations, including:

Gemini Enterprise and Rovo: Users can now access Rovo directly in Gemini Enterprise, so they can bring Atlassian context into Gemini‑powered agents without custom integrations.

Users can now access Rovo directly in Gemini Enterprise, so they can bring Atlassian context into Gemini‑powered agents without custom integrations. Atlassian context in Google Workspace: Using the Atlassian Rovo MCP server, Google Workspace can now answer Atlassian-specific queries. Users can pull Jira data directly into Google Docs or Gmail to keep work moving – all without leaving their tabs.

Using the Atlassian Rovo MCP server, Google Workspace can now answer Atlassian-specific queries. Users can pull Jira data directly into Google Docs or Gmail to keep work moving – all without leaving their tabs. Gemini agents inside Atlassian experiences: As an early access partner for the Google Workspace MCP server, Atlassian will bring Google capabilities directly into the tools that teams use every day.

As an early access partner for the Google Workspace MCP server, Atlassian will bring Google capabilities directly into the tools that teams use every day. Cross‑tool workflow automation: Companies can enable workflows that span Google Workspace and Atlassian, creating a seamless, AI‑assisted pipeline from idea to production.

As Atlassian and Google Cloud deepen their collaboration, the partnership builds upon an open ecosystem to focus on governed, human-AI collaboration. Through strategic oversight and research into business velocity, Atlassian and Google Cloud are providing the trusted benchmarks and validated frameworks organizations need to scale agentic AI with confidence.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian’s collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.