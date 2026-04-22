Bella Baby Photography Collaborates with Stamford Health to Offer Premier Newborn Photography

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bella Baby Photography, the leader in high-quality newborn photography, today announced the launch of its services at Stamford Health.

Bella Baby Photography, a leader in high-quality newborn photography, today announced the launch of its services at Stamford Health in Connecticut. Share

This collaboration brings Bella Baby’s professional photographers to Stamford Health, capturing beautiful, natural portraits of newborns and their families. This collaboration underscores Bella Baby’s commitment to providing families with convenient access to professional newborn photography services in the comfort of the hospital setting.

Renowned for their artistry and personalized approach, Bella Baby photographers work closely with nurses, staff, and families to create a seamless, stress-free photography experience. By blending sensitivity with creativity, the team captures heartfelt moments, ensuring every family receives timeless memories of their first moments together.

A Bella Baby session includes a 15-minute photoshoot during the hospital stay, capturing natural moments with the newest bundles of joy. Families receive a digital slideshow the same day, allowing them to share the celebration instantly. Through Bella Baby's Hello World program, families can register in advance for their in-hospital session, ensuring a photographer will be there to capture their baby’s first moments. Every family is offered a complimentary in-hospital session, with various purchase options available.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Stamford Health and bring our expertise in newborn photography to its families," said Kevin Kennefick, Owner of Bella Baby Photography NY NJ CT. "At Bella Baby, our mission is to celebrate new life by capturing beautiful, high-quality portraits that families will cherish for a lifetime. We take great pride in creating a warm, seamless experience that allows parents to preserve these precious first moments with their newborns."

For more information about Bella Baby Photography, visit www.bellababyplan.com or follow on Instagram at @bellababyphotonynjct.

About Bella Baby Photography

Bella Baby Photography offers a boutique experience that celebrates the joy of new life, making professional in-hospital newborn portraiture accessible to all families. Founded and led by photographers, the company takes pride in its roots as an organization built mostly by women with compassion at its core. Bella Baby provides an exceptional level of care, not only to the moms they serve but to its hard-working photographers and the nurses on the birthing floors with whom they collaborate.

Bella Baby partners with over 60 hospitals across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The company's 200+ skilled photographers capture life’s earliest moments with artistry and authenticity. Over 50,000 families are photographed yearly with high-quality sessions, creating timeless newborn portraits that mark a baby’s arrival with beauty and meaning. Notably, 93% of families report that their in-hospital Bella Baby photography session enhanced their overall experience.