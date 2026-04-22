Redwire Becomes Proud Drone Technology Partner of the Washington Commanders to Showcase Military Appreciation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the Washington Commanders to support U.S. service members, veterans and their families.

Redwire will be a Proud Drone Technology Partner of the Washington Commanders. This partnership reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to recognizing and supporting U.S. military personnel and their families. As part of this agreement, Redwire and the Commanders will work together on military appreciation initiatives, including community events and recognition programs honoring service members and their families.

The partnership also underscores Redwire’s broader role as a global defense technology leader that is advancing U.S. leadership in drone technology, strengthening the domestic drone manufacturing base, and ensuring that the benefits of combat-proven drone technology are delivered to U.S. armed forces.

“Redwire’s partnership with the Washington Commanders reflects our shared ethos and culture centered on cultivating appreciation for U.S. military personnel,” said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire and United States Marine Corps Veteran. “We look forward to uniting fans and honoring the brave heroes that defend our nation.”

“Supporting service members, veterans, and their families is a core priority for our organization,” said Mark Clouse, President, Washington Commanders. “This partnership with Redwire reflects a shared commitment to the military community and allows us to expand the ways we recognize and engage those who serve.”

During the upcoming season, Redwire will execute a flagship marketing campaign in a top-10 U.S. media market, leveraging in-stadium branding and digital signage at Northwest Stadium, game day experiences, community and military initiatives, and digital content.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,400 employees located throughout North America and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders, owned by a group led by Managing Partner Josh Harris, were founded in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL’s Eastern Division. The team – which plays its home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD and trains at the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Va. – has won five World Championship titles, including Super Bowls XVII, XXII, and XXVI. The franchise’s storied history has 22 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including multiple Hall of Fame coaches and some of the game’s most accomplished players. The Commanders organization prides itself on positively impacting the DMV through the powerful platform of football, working with numerous community groups, charities, and veteran-focused causes each year. Through the Washington Commanders Foundation, the organization provides support and services to more than 179,000 individuals annually, with a focus on children’s education, health, and wellness.