City of Vacaville Celebrates Successful Completion of Sustainable Energy Project with OPTERRA Energy Services

VACAVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Vacaville today announced the completion of its comprehensive Sustainable Energy Project, designed and implemented through a partnership with OPTERRA Energy Services.

The project supports the City’s goals of generating significant long-term economic and environmental benefits for the community. Share

The project was funded through a tax-exempt lease purchase agreement, with no upfront capital investment from the City, which will be fully offset by energy cost savings over time. The project also leveraged $5.4 million in federal funding through the Inflation Reduction Act and includes a production guarantee ensuring that at least 90 percent of expected energy output is achieved annually across eight public sites with completed upgrades. These project improvements offset approximately 2,118 Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide annually. Prior to the sunset deadline for PG&E Net Energy Metering (NEM 2.0) rates, the City also secured and maximized long-term savings by securing favorable NEM 2.0 rates.

Solar has been installed at eight City facilities serving Vacaville’s population of more than 103,000 residents – including sites at City Hall, Ulatis Cultural Center and Andrews Park/Georgie Duke Sports Center. Additionally, energy resiliency upgrades have been implemented across City locations, including emergency backup generators at two critical facilities to maintain operations during power outages.

“Our newly-completed energy project represents a major milestone in advancing Vacaville’s commitment to a sustainable energy future,” said John Carli, Mayor of Vacaville. “While helping to address our General Plan goals, the long-term impact of the work with OPTERRA enables our City departments to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with state requirements – contributing to a greener, more resilient community. Through enriching internships for local students tied to the project work itself, directly involved in both tree planting and ongoing beautification efforts, I’m proud to see the positive ripple effects of this project ensure that all parts of downtown, historically underserved areas, and widespread community spaces across Vacaville benefit.”

The program is expected to deliver substantial savings over the next 25 years, while also reducing the City’s exposure to rising utility costs. The project supports the City’s goals of generating significant long-term economic and environmental benefits for the community.

In addition to energy infrastructure improvements, the project included a strong focus on community and environmental benefits.

Through the City’s Tree Infusion Program, more than 320 trees have been planted across Vacaville since June 2025. This includes 128 trees in downtown, enhancing walkability and urban shade, and 161 trees at key community sites. The remaining 38 trees were distributed through the City’s COV Connect Make a Difference Day biannual neighborhood clean-up.

During solar installation, the City launched a coordinated downtown mural program, delivering multiple installations through partnerships with the Downtown Vacaville Business Improvement District, private foundations, and arts organizations. Projects were funded through a layered strategy that included private philanthropy, local funding sources, and OPTERRA Energy Services, which contributed $15,000.

The initiative also supported workforce development through internships with local institutions, including Solano Community College, providing education and hands-on training opportunities in green technology and sustainability careers.

“Vacaville’s Sustainable Energy Project is a living case study for how growing cities faced with funding constraints can modernize infrastructure, improve resilience, and invest in their communities without increasing financial burden,” said Courtney Jenkins, CEO of OPTERRA Energy Services. “We’re proud to work alongside this outstanding community to deliver a program that helps achieve goals for energy savings while also creating meaningful opportunities for workforce development and environmental stewardship.”

By combining renewable energy, resiliency upgrades, and community-focused investments, the City of Vacaville continues to demonstrate measurable progress in building a more sustainable, efficient, and forward-looking future for its residents.

About OPTERRA Energy Services

OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power company, is a national energy company headquartered in Oakland, California, and employs nearly 300 energy professionals across the U.S. The company provides comprehensive energy and infrastructure solutions to municipalities, K-16 education, special districts, and state and federal agencies. To date, OPTERRA has helped customers achieve more than $3 billion dollars in guaranteed energy cost savings. For more information, visit www.opterraenergy.com.

About the City of Vacaville

The City of Vacaville is located in northern Solano County, strategically positioned midway between Sacramento and San Francisco. Home to more than 100,000 residents, Vacaville offers a high quality of life with a balance of small-town character and regional connectivity. The City is a recognized leader in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing, supporting a growing cluster of innovative companies and a strong local workforce. Residents and businesses benefit from top-rated schools, diverse recreational amenities, and access to premier destinations including Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, and the Bay Area. Vacaville continues to prioritize sustainable growth, economic development, and quality of life. For more information about this project, visit CityofVacaville.gov/Energy.