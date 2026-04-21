GEn1E and Rubicon Research Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Driven Precision Immunomodulators

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEn1E Lifesciences Inc., a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing AI-driven novel precision medicines for immunology, inflammation, and rare diseases, today announced a strategic partnership with Rubicon Research Limited and its U.S. subsidiary, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

“Importantly, it extends the reach of our AI-powered endotyping platform while reinforcing the commercial potential of our pipeline,” said Dr. Ritu Lal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GEn1E. Share

GEn1E’s proprietary GRID AI platform integrates patient-first, AI-powered endotyping with multi-omics and clinical data to identify biologically defined patient subgroups and enable targeted therapeutic development. This differentiated model is designed to address the heterogeneity in clinical response, improve probability of technical and regulatory success (PTRS), accelerate development timelines and deliver order-of-magnitude cost reductions. The company’s lead program, a host-directed, small-molecule dual-signal modulator, has advanced from discovery to Phase 2 in approximately 2.5 years and has received U.S. FDA Fast Track designation. GEn1E is also advancing a pipeline of oral precision therapies targeting chronic inflammatory diseases.

Rubicon Research is a global pharmaceutical company with integrated development, manufacturing and marketing capabilities, supported by an extensive U.S. distribution network. With deep capabilities in developing state-of-the-art formulations, Rubicon and its subsidiaries have R&D facilities and teams in Canada and India focused on addressing unmet patient needs.

With this strategic partnership, Rubicon will leverage GEn1E’s AI-powered endotyping engine to enable more precise patient stratification across its portfolio, including central nervous system (CNS) programs. GEn1E will, in turn, access Rubicon’s formulation development, manufacturing, and commercial capabilities to accelerate late-stage development and global commercialization. The collaboration includes equity participation and milestone-based incentives, aligning both parties around long-term value creation.

This partnership is expected to further enhance the scalability and capital efficiency of GEn1E’s platform by extending its application across additional therapeutic areas, while strengthening the company’s ability to translate its pipeline into differentiated, commercially viable products. By combining GEn1E’s precision medicine engine with Rubicon’s formulations development and commercialization infrastructure, the collaboration aims to expand access to targeted therapies for patients with high unmet medical need.

“Partnering with GEn1E aligns perfectly with our strategy to integrate next-generation technologies into our innovation roadmap,” said Parag Sancheti, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Research Limited.

“This exciting collaboration with Rubicon strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated novel precision therapies to patients with greater efficiency and speed,” said Dr. Ritu Lal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GEn1E. “Importantly, it extends the reach of our AI-powered endotyping platform while reinforcing the commercial potential of our pipeline.”

About GEn1E Lifesciences

GEn1E Lifesciences Inc. is a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Palo Alto, California, with laboratory in Mountain View, California, advancing AI-driven precision medicines for immunology, inflammation, and rare diseases. The company is developing targeted therapies designed to modulate disease-driving pathways, leveraging patients' clinical, multi-omics and biomarker data to inform both patient selection and therapeutic approach.

At the core of GEn1E’s strategy is its proprietary “Platform-in-a-Mechanism™” AI model, which is applied across the entire drug development process. This platform incorporates patient-first, AI-powered endotyping models to better define disease subpopulations, guide therapeutic design, and enhance the probability of technical and regulatory success. By integrating advanced computational biology with translational science, GEn1E is able to pursue programs with strong mechanistic rationale and clinical, omics and biomarker-driven development pathways.

About Rubicon Research

Rubicon Research is an IP led Indian pharmaceutical company, focused on the regulated markets. Rubicon has a rapidly growing portfolio of over 90 products across multiple dosage forms including oral solids, oral liquids, intranasal sprays, ophthalmic and injectables. With 3 FDA inspected manufacturing facilities in India and a network of manufacturing partners across the US and Europe, Rubicon’s products are marketed in the US by its subsidiaries Advagen Pharma Ltd. and Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC. Rubicon is a public company, listed on the NSE and BSE in India.