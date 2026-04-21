UPS and Happy Returns Cement Position as Largest Box-Free, Label-Free Return Network with Expansion to 10,000 U.S. Locations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPS (NYSE: UPS) and Happy Returns today announced a significant expansion of the Return Bar® network, reaching a new milestone of 10,000 drop-off locations nationwide. This growth adds more than 1,700 locations, primarily through new partnerships with Annex Brands and PackageHub Business Centers®, and removes friction across the e‑commerce experience for retailers and consumers.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) and Happy Returns today announced a significant expansion of the Return Bar® network, reaching a new milestone of 10,000 drop-off locations nationwide. Share

Building on a strong foundation of trusted partners including The UPS Store®, Staples and Ulta Beauty, this expansion through UPS Authorized Shipping Outlets (ASOs) reinforces Happy Returns’ position as the largest consolidated return network in the U.S., now more than three times the size of the next-largest alternative. As businesses of all sizes tackle increasing returns volume, UPS and Happy Returns operate the only end-to-end reverse logistics network that supports the full lifecycle of e-commerce orders – from delivery through return or exchange.

"We are putting our customers – and their consumers – at the center of our reverse logistics business," said Matt Guffey, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at UPS. "We are simplifying the end-to-end e-commerce journey, and when it comes to returns or exchanges, UPS and Happy Returns have a network that is unmatched.”

Making returns easy and convenient

Shoppers can find Return Bar® locations in stores they visit for everyday shipping and errands, making returns a simple part of their regular routine.

With the addition of the new locations, 79% of the U.S. population now lives within five miles of a Return Bar®, up from 76% previously. Additionally, more than a quarter of Americans now live within one mile of a convenient drop-off location.

“Our goal is to make returns seamless,” said David Sobie, co-founder and CEO of Happy Returns. “Our Return Bar® network is now more than three times the size of the next closest option, significantly expanding access to box-free, label-free returns with immediate refunds. This growth allows us to deliver unmatched convenience to online shoppers across the country.”

Security and speed across every return

Return Bar® locations deliver a consistent, reliable experience for both shoppers and retailers, combining fraud prevention with an optimized end-to-end logistics process.

Millions of shoppers bring their items to Return Bar® locations without packaging or printing a label. At drop off, store associates scan the item barcode to verify the return and issue an immediate refund. In the background, AI-powered Return Vision™ applies behavioral risk scoring to help flag and audit potentially risky returns early, safeguarding against return fraud.

Utilizing the full power of UPS’s integrated, end-to-end network — including RFID technology at The UPS Store® — returns now move from shopper drop-off back to retailers in as little as 3.6 days, with an average return transit time of seven days across all customers.

Now with 10,000 locations nationwide, Happy Returns’ Return Bar® network is the most comprehensive return network, delivering the convenience, fraud prevention and speed needed to manage returns at scale.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2025 revenue of $88.7 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 200 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s approximately 460,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. More information can be found at www.ups.com, about.ups.com and investors.ups.com