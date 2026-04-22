New Ticketing Provider Appointed at Melbourne Park

LOS ANGELES & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Melbourne’s epicentre of live events is partnering with global ticketing provider AXS to deliver a world-class ticketing experience for year-round events outside the Australian Open (AO), making it easy for fans to access world-class sport, music and entertainment.

As a global ticketing provider, AXS powers the world’s most iconic venues, including The O2 in London, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With a track record that covers more than 1,600 of the most recognisable brands across sport and entertainment, AXS delivers for some of the world’s biggest events, including the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Locally, this has included components of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Stadium tour, Robbie Williams’ upcoming BRITPOP tour, and the Foo Fighters’ Australia/New Zealand tour.

This partnership is set to introduce new digital platforms and technology designed to support the purchase journey, accessibility, and enhance the overall customer experience across the precinct’s iconic venues, including Rod Laver Arena, AAMI Park, John Cain Arena and Margaret Court Arena.

Focused around the blockbuster calendar of year-round events, this partnership strengthens Melbourne Park’s role as a globally recognised live events destination, delivering unforgettable experiences for audiences, entertainment promoters and partners alike.

Melbourne Park contributes significant social and economic value to Victoria annually, driving visitation, supporting thousands of jobs and enabling one of the world’s most diverse calendars of major events. With global expertise and event technology from AXS, this partnership is set to supercharge the state’s live events landscape, reflecting Victoria’s commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences at scale.

Quote attributable to Melbourne Park CEO, John Harnden AM

“This partnership with AXS continues our focus on elevating the fan experience at Melbourne Park, delivering a world-class ticketing journey to match our world-class sports, music and entertainment experiences.”

Quote attributable to Andrew Travis, CEO AXS Australia and New Zealand

“Melbourne Park is an iconic live events destination, and we are excited by the opportunity this partnership offers in bringing our flexible, connected ticketing approach to life in support of a truly world-class fan experience.”

About Melbourne Park

Melbourne Park brings people together to share the most iconic events and unforgettable experiences.

Home to world-class venues including Rod Laver Arena, AAMI Park, John Cain Arena, Margaret Court Arena, Centrepiece, and Kia Arena, Melbourne Park welcomes millions of people across hundreds of events annually, including the nation’s iconic Grand Slam event, the Australian Open.

Melbourne Park’s event calendar presents the most diverse content on the planet, showcasing live music and entertainment, as well as domestic and international sports.

Located on the banks of the Birrarung (Yarra River), Melbourne Park offers public, recreational space spanning 40 hectares, and is an essential part of Victoria’s social fabric.

Melbourne Park is managed by the Melbourne and Olympic Parks Trust on behalf of the Victorian Government for the benefit of all Victorians.

The Trust acknowledges the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung as Traditional Owners of the land on which it operates, and pays respect to their Elders, past and present.

About AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, operating across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, providing access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS partners with over 1,600 of the most recognised brands in sports and entertainment — including the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, First Avenue, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS’s primary and secondary marketplaces and its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology deliver the easiest and most secure way for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.