ReSource Pro Launches Full Suite of AI Orchestration and Data Services to Address the AI Trust Gap in Insurance, Helping Clients Get to Production Faster

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReSource Pro today announced the launch of its AI Orchestration and Data Services for insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, wholesalers, and retail agencies. As many organizations struggle to move beyond AI pilots, these expert-led services are designed to deliver insurance operations where AI produces reliable, explainable results.

Insurance organizations have large volumes of data, but much of it is fragmented, inconsistent, or difficult to use. ReSource Pro’s Data Services make that data usable within real workflows and systems. Share

For example, a routine retail P&C workflow with 18 procedures can contain more than 2,700+ variation points driven by carrier rules, line-of-business exceptions, and undocumented judgment calls. The result is inconsistent decisions, data errors, and operational risk.

“Insurance operations are full of decisions that look routine until they aren’t. A certificate request, an endorsement, a submission, each one carries specific context, line-of-business exceptions, and judgment calls that took years to accumulate. We’ve spent two decades documenting and maintaining expertise on exactly this. These services let our clients put that knowledge to work at a scale no point solution can match,” said Dan Epstein Tagger, CEO, ReSource Pro.

Addressing the trust gap requires solving two problems together. AI orchestration without a trusted data foundation produces workflows built on unreliable inputs. A data foundation without the discipline to deploy AI produces dashboards no one acts on. ReSource Pro’s expanded capabilities address both in a managed service model built on a detailed context layer of how insurance work is performed.

“Every insurance organization we talk with has the same problem in a different form. They have data they cannot use, processes that are not documented to match the way their fragmented business runs, and AI projects that produce demos but do not scale across the enterprise. We built these services to fix those problems in sequence, because you cannot orchestrate what you have not documented, and you cannot trust data you have not governed,” said Paul Naquin, President, Technology Services, ReSource Pro.

AI Orchestration Services: Building Production-Ready AI For Clients

As part of this launch, ReSource Pro is introducing AI Orchestration Services, designed to move insurance organizations from isolated pilots to production-ready AI, embedded across core operations. Each deployment includes defined resolution paths for exceptions and traceable records for every output, all operating within guardrails built from ReSource Pro’s operational data. The result is AI that a COO can stand behind when regulators, E&O carriers, auditors or shareholders ask how a decision was made.

ReSource Pro has partnered with telos to help insurance experts scale AI orchestration without sacrificing judgment, moving AI from pilot-stage automation into production systems that deliver consistent, auditable outcomes and insights. ReSource Pro's industry depth is what drew telos to this partnership. telos ensures that as business rules with AI evolve, outcomes are trusted and clients can quickly create value while maintaining a verifiable record of how every decision was reached.

“We work across regulated industries, and insurance is where the trust gap is hardest to close. AI in production requires a judgement layer that makes decisions auditable, explainable, and continuously improving. What ReSource Pro has operationally is rare: two decades of documented and up-to-date workflows and the discipline to hold AI outcomes accountable. That combination is what closes the trust gap,” said Jason Kelly, CEO, telos.

ReSource Pro Data Services: Building the Foundation for AI at Scale

As part of this launch, ReSource Pro is expanding its Data Services to help insurers turn fragmented data into reliable, decision-ready intelligence that powers AI in production environments.

Insurance organizations have large volumes of data, but much of it is fragmented, inconsistent, or difficult to use. ReSource Pro’s Data Services make that data usable within real workflows and systems. The result is better underwriting decisions, cleaner regulatory reporting, faster submission cycles, and a data foundation that improves over time.

The expanded offering includes three areas:

Data Advisory: Strategy, architecture, AI readiness, and governance

Strategy, architecture, AI readiness, and governance Data Platform Modernization: Data mapping, integration, migration, and pipeline development

Data mapping, integration, migration, and pipeline development Managed Data Services: Ongoing ingestion, quality management, and embedded analytics within workflows

Insurance Expertise Doesn’t Come With a Shortcut

With two decades of experience and 70,000+ documented skills, ReSource Pro has built a model grounded in how insurance work is performed. “Most AI efforts in insurance stall for one of three reasons,” said Epstein. “They rely on point solutions that automate a single task, depend on platforms where insurance is not the focus, or treat AI as a labor substitute rather than a governed execution layer. What’s missing is the combination of workflow depth, data foundation, and operational accountability built specifically for insurance. That’s what these services deliver.”

AI Orchestration and Data Services are available now. The full roadmap will be on display at ReSource Pro Summit 2026, April 28–30 in Palm Springs, CA. To request a Data & AI readiness or operational assessment, visit http://www.resourcepro.com.

About ReSource Pro Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is the trusted partner insurance organizations rely on to optimize performance, streamline operations and process engineering, and drive growth. Serving 3,200+ carriers, brokers, wholesalers, and MGAs, ReSource Pro is a recognized market leader in insurance workflow optimization, data and technology services, and strategic operating model transformation. Maintaining a 96%+ client retention rate for over a decade, ReSource Pro is the only firm serving the insurance industry to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times—placing it among the top 0.02% of repeat honorees across all sectors in the Inc. list’s 40+ year history. For more information, visit http://www.resourcepro.com.

telos is the judgment layer for regulated industries. As AI moves from pilot projects into production, telos captures how decisions are made, measures whether those decisions improve over time, and makes the resulting outputs answerable to regulators, auditors, and operational leadership. Embedded within client teams, telos combines deep domain expertise with platform partnerships, including WRITER and Databricks, and maintains SOC 2-aligned controls. For more information, visit withtelos.ai.