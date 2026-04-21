Maine Bankers Association Endorses Stablecore as Digital Asset Technology Provider

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stablecore, the platform enabling community and regional banks to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and digital asset products, today announced its strategic partnership with the Maine Bankers Association.

As a strategic partner, Stablecore will serve as a preferred technology provider for the Maine Bankers Association’s members, enabling them to offer stablecoin and digital asset products to remain competitive in the market and provide additional value to current and new customers.

“We’re excited about this new partnership with Stablecore,” said Jim Roche, President of Maine Bankers Association. “Stablecoins and digital assets are here to stay, so it makes sense for banks to accommodate the demand from customers who want to incorporate stablecoins into their current banking services. Stablecore has the digital asset technology solutions to do exactly that.”

The challenge for depository institutions is understanding and bringing together the numerous, complex pieces required to support digital asset offerings. Stablecore unifies these critical components, enabling financial institutions to offer digital asset products without changing their technology infrastructure. With Stablecore, Maine financial institutions can now offer:

Stablecoin Accounts, Payments and Acceptance : Facilitate 24/7/365, instant, GENIUS-compliant stablecoin rails alongside existing payment options

: Facilitate 24/7/365, instant, GENIUS-compliant stablecoin rails alongside existing payment options Digital Asset Accounts with On and Off Ramps : Drive greater deposits with digital asset accounts (e.g., Bitcoin) and seamless on and off ramps directly inside existing digital banking experiences

: Drive greater deposits with digital asset accounts (e.g., Bitcoin) and seamless on and off ramps directly inside existing digital banking experiences Digital Asset-Collateralized Lending: Unlock new high yield loan opportunities through digital asset-based loans

Unlock new high yield loan opportunities through digital asset-based loans Tokenized Deposits and Assets : Tokenize deposits and support the growing ecosystem of other tokenized assets such as treasuries, loans, securities

: Tokenize deposits and support the growing ecosystem of other tokenized assets such as treasuries, loans, securities Staking Rewards: Enable clients with eligible assets (e.g., ETH, SOL) to earn staking yield on their holdings

“Banks need to be able to compete in digital assets to remain a vital part of our financial ecosystem,” said Nick Elledge, COO and co-founder of Stablecore. “We look forward to working with Maine Bankers Association and the institutions in the state as they modernize for today’s economy.”

Maine banks will benefit from Stablecore’s industry-leading expertise and innovative technology. From instant global payments and treasury management with stablecoins, to digital asset custody and exchange, to digital asset-backed lending and more, Stablecore opens up new revenue streams, increases deposit bases, and allows financial institutions to attract new customers and retain account primacy.

To learn more about Stablecore and to follow along for more company updates, visit stablecore.com.

About Stablecore

Stablecore is a digital asset core enabling banks and credit unions to offer stablecoins, tokenized deposits and other digital asset products. Stablecore unifies the key digital asset infrastructure with the banking technology stack, integrating into bank and credit unions’ existing digital banking, core banking and compliance platforms. Stablecore is backed by leaders in banking and digital assets, including Norwest, BankTech Ventures, Curql, EJF Ventures and Bankers Helping Bankers Fund. Learn more at www.stablecore.com.

About Maine Bankers Association

The Maine Bankers Association provides advocacy, education, and resources to safeguard and advance the interests of its members. The Association’s 29 retail bank members operate 432 offices in nearly every community throughout the state and employ over 7,000 residents. With assets exceeding $42 billion, Maine’s banking industry provides the fuel to power the state’s economic engine. The Maine Bankers Association provides Maine banks with a forum to exchange valuable industry information; gain maximum representation in state and federal legislative and regulatory matters; receive education, training, and staff certification; and wield greater collective purchasing power. The staff directory can be found here.