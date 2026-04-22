Shields Health Solutions Partners with Columbus Regional Health to Enhance Patient Access to Specialty Pharmacy Services

STOUGHTON, Mass. & COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shields Health Solutions (Shields), the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country announced a new partnership with Columbus Regional Health (CRH), a leading health system serving a 10-county area in south central Indiana, and its first health system partner in the state of Indiana.

This enhanced collaboration is designed to better support patients who rely on specialty medications to treat complex conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, and autoimmune diseases. By expanding support services, the partnership will help ensure comprehensive, coordinated care for more than 8,000 patients managing chronic conditions. Upon the initial launch of the program, CRH’s Specialty Pharmacy will service cardiology, pulmonology, oncology, and gastrointestinal patients, with the goal of continued expansion into additional disease states. It will also strengthen care coordination across CRH’s provider network by integrating Shields’ proven specialty pharmacy care model and deep expertise.

Through this partnership, patients will benefit from personalized support services, including assistance navigating insurance coverage and financial assistance programs. These services are intended to reduce out‑of‑pocket costs, improve medication adherence, and ensure timely access to critical therapies.

“Our partnership with Columbus Regional Health reflects the health system's commitment to delivering exceptional care for every patient,” said Michael Ham, CEO of Shields Health Solutions. “We look forward to working alongside Columbus Regional as it expands specialty pharmacy services and its impact on complex patients throughout southern Indiana.”

“CRH is committed to delivering exceptional care and service for all patients,” said Matt Hotek, Director of System Pharmacy Services at Columbus Regional Health. "We're excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to delivering results and putting patients at the center of everything we do.”

Shields currently partners with nearly 75 health systems around the country, helping patients to reduce co-pays, promptly receive medication delivery, and improve medication adherence.

About Shields Health Solutions

Shields Health Solutions (Shields) is the premier specialty pharmacy accelerator in the country. The Shields Performance Platform, an integrated set of solutions, services and technology, is intentionally designed to elevate payer and drug access for specialty pharmacies, elevate health outcomes for complex patients, and elevate growth throughout the entire health system. As the foremost experts in the health system specialty pharmacy industry, Shields has a proven track record of success including access to over 80 percent of all limited distribution drugs (LDDs) and most (health insurance) payers in the nation; and a clinical model proven to lower total cost of care by 13%. In partnership with nearly 75 health systems across the country through national-scale collaboration, Shields has a vested interest in delivering measurable clinical and financial results for health systems. For more, visit our blog and follow us on social media, @ShieldsRX, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Columbus Regional Health

Columbus Regional Health is an independent health system based in south central Indiana, and a proud member of the Cleveland Clinic Connected program. CRH holds a 107-year history as a premier healthcare provider in the state, and is a top employer in our flagship community of Columbus, Indiana. CRH is comprised of more than 2,600 employees, 225 physicians on medical staff and 250 volunteers. Columbus Regional Hospital, the system’s anchor facility, is a 225-bed not-for-profit, providing emergency and surgical services and comprehensive care in numerous specialty areas. Columbus Regional Health Physicians offers a network of primary and specialty care physicians.

CRH is also pleased to offer one, unified electronic medical record system, Epic, for inpatient and outpatient services. Learn more at www.crh.org