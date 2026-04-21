Introducing Trump Tower Tbilisi, A New Landmark for Global Luxury Living

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In collaboration with The Trump Organization, Biograpi Living, Archi Group, The Sapir Organization, Blox Group and Finvest Georgia announce the development of Trump Tower Tbilisi. This project marks the first Trump branded project in the region. Trump Tower Tbilisi signals the city’s emergence as a key business hub and gateway to international business in Eastern Europe and Asia, as well as its growing profile among global buyers of luxury properties.

Designed by Gensler, the world’s largest architecture firm, Trump Tower Tbilisi is expected to rise approximately 70 stories, becoming a new landmark as the tallest building in Georgia.

With its prime location overlooking Central Park, Trump Tower Tbilisi will serve as the centerpiece of a dynamic mixed-use destination, bringing together luxury residences, high-end retail, world-class dining, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities. As part of the global portfolio of Trump-branded developments - known for setting the benchmark in ultra-luxury living and architectural excellence - the tower is poised to play a defining role in Tbilisi’s emergence as a hub for international investment, culture, and elevated living at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Asia. The project marks the latest addition to The Trump Organization’s ongoing global expansion. Based in Palm Beach, Florida, the company has developed some of the world’s most recognizable luxury real estate landmarks, including the iconic Trump Tower in Manhattan, alongside a portfolio of hotels, resorts, and residential properties across major international markets.

“The Trump name is synonymous with some of the most luxurious real estate developments in the world, and Trump Tower Tbilisi stands as a continuation of that legacy. We are proud to bring this globally recognized standard of excellence to Georgia and are especially pleased to collaborate with such respected and professional developers on this project,” said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization.

Archi Group is one of the region’s biggest investment holdings, anchored by its development arm, Archi Properties, the largest real estate developer in Georgia with more than 18% market share. Founded in 2006 by Ilia Tsulaia and his partners, the company has played a key role in shaping the country’s modern residential landscape, having completed more than 55 projects, delivering housing to over 52,000 residents and investors from 34 countries - more than any other developer in the country. Archi has partnered with global hospitality brands including Marriott, Accor, and Wyndham, and also has a presence in renewable energy.

“Georgia has long been a nation shaped by a rich historical legacy and bold ambition. With Trump Tower Tbilisi, we are bringing that ambition to life in its most iconic form – creating a landmark that will transform the skyline and elevate Georgia’s presence on the global stage. Together with the Trump Organization, Archi is proud to play a key role in shaping its future as a premier destination for global investment and luxury living,” said Ilia Tsulaia, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Archi Group.

Biograpi Living is one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in Georgia, backed by INVIA (formerly Wissol Group), one of the country’s largest and most diversified business groups, and Riverside Invest, an international investment vehicle. With up to $700 million in annual turnover and operations spanning energy, retail, and real estate, INVIA plays a significant role in Georgia’s economy and holds franchise rights for global brands including Wendy’s, Dunkin’, and Subway. The group generates revenues equivalent to approximately 2% of the country’s GDP, highlighting its broader economic impact.

“Biograpi Living is not just building projects – we are shaping the future of urban living in Georgia. With landmark developments such as Trump Tower Tbilisi, developed in partnership with the Trump Organization, we are introducing a new level of ambition, quality, and global relevance to the city,” said Vasil Pkhakadze, CEO of Biograpi Living.

Georgia is particularly attractive to international investors and second-home buyers, while its capital, Tbilisi, continues to experience steady demand for high-quality residential development. Prime residential values in key districts have increased by 7 to 10 percent annually, reflecting the city’s rising profile among global buyers. An established trade and energy corridor, Tbilisi is increasingly drawing comparisons to emerging luxury destinations such as Lisbon and early-stage Dubai as its hospitality and lifestyle offerings continue to expand.

Beyond its strong investment appeal, Georgia is defined by a rich cultural heritage and a centuries-old winemaking tradition, widely recognized as the birthplace of wine. Paired with its historic architecture, dynamic culinary scene, and rapidly evolving hospitality sector, the country is increasingly positioning itself as a city of the future.

The project also marks the first international commercial development for The Sapir Organization, representing a significant milestone as the firm expands beyond the United States following a strong track record of high-profile projects in New York City and Miami. Led by President and CEO Alex Sapir, the company has overseen over $7 billion in portfolio assets across residential, hospitality, and commercial sectors and has developed, built, and managed approximately 8 million square feet of premier real estate. The firm also maintains a longstanding personal and professional relationship with the Trump family, built over years of collaboration.

“Returning to Georgia for the first time since I was five years old was an emotional experience for me,” said Alex Sapir, Chairman and CEO of The Sapir Organization. “It reminded me of how deep my connection to the country runs and inspired me to think about how I could contribute in a meaningful way. I am extremely proud and honored to be building our second Trump building in the country where my parents were born and raised. I believe the most powerful impact I can make is through transformative development and bringing global luxury real estate to Georgia—building on the vision and development philosophy the Sapir family and brand have pursued for decades.”

Lasha Kvachadze is a businessman and Co-founder of Blox Group, a diversified holding company with a strong presence across the Caucasus region. Leveraging an extensive network of international partnerships, he has curated a high-impact, multi-sector portfolio spanning hospitality and real estate development. The group’s development sector includes 16 residential projects totaling more than one million square meters across completed and ongoing developments.

“Collaborating with the Trump Organization is a distinct honor for our group. This landmark development reflects robust international confidence and creates enduring value for the market. We are proud to participate in such a defining milestone in Georgia’s economic evolution,” said Lasha Kvachadze, Co-founder of Blox Group.

Lasha Meladze is the Co-founder of Finvest Georgia, a diversified investment company operating across Georgia and international markets. The group’s portfolio focuses on high-impact real assets, including premium hospitality assets such as Wyndham Grand Borjomi and energy projects exceeding 286 MW, alongside investments in real estate, retail, infrastructure, and technology.

“I am pleased to be involved in this project. The Trump Tower Tbilisi represents a major milestone for Georgia’s position on the global investment map and a historic achievement for our region,” said Lasha Meladze, Co-founder of Finvest Georgia.

Additional details about the development, including architecture, design, and sales information, will be announced in the coming months.