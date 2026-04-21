Vertical Cold Storage Facilities Approved to Store CME Spot Call Butter

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertical Cold Storage, a leading provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions, announced today that five of its facilities have received official approval from CME Group to store its Spot Call Butter. The approved sites include Vertical Cold Storage’s state-of-the-art refrigerated warehouses in Chicago, IL; Fort Worth, TX; Detroit, MI; Indianapolis, IN; and Kansas City, MO.

“This approval reinforces Vertical Cold’s reputation as a responsive and resourceful partner in the cold storage industry,” said Jim Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer at Vertical Cold Storage. Share

This certification affirms Vertical Cold Storage's compliance with all CME Group rules and criteria governing warehouse approval. It enables the company to serve the specialized storage and handling needs of clients participating in CME Group’s Spot Call Butter market while maintaining the highest standards of integrity, security, and traceability.

“This approval reinforces Vertical Cold’s reputation as a responsive and resourceful partner in the cold storage industry,” said Jim Henderson, Chief Commercial Officer at Vertical Cold Storage. “Our team takes pride in tackling even the most challenging customer requirements, whether it’s designing custom storage programs for perishable commodities or operating specialized facilities like our bonded warehouse in Miami that supports global importers and exporters. We solve complex supply chain problems by combining compliance, capacity, and creativity.”

Vertical Cold Storage’s continued expansion and investment in asset quality reflect its commitment to providing flexible, high-performance temperature-controlled services across food, beverage, and other perishable categories. The company’s network now includes modern, strategically located facilities built to meet the stringent standards of organizations such as CME Group, USDA, and FDA.

For more information on CME’s facility approval process, visit www.cmegroup.com/rulebook/CME.

About Vertical Cold Storage

Vertical Cold Storage is an industry leader in delivering reliable, flexible, and cost-effective cold storage and logistics solutions for the food and beverage industry. We are committed to giving our customers the competitive edge they need to consistently thrive in the complex and ever-evolving business environment of perishables. We offer temperature-controlled cold storage warehousing and distribution solutions in the cities and surrounding areas of Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Charlotte, Savannah, Miami, Dothan, Dallas, Fort Worth, Kansas City, and Omaha. Our services are backed by a goal-oriented team of industry veterans and cutting-edge technology with a singular focus on quality results and excellent customer service. Vertical Cold is focused on acquiring and integrating existing and developing greenfield cold storage facilities and providing a consistent customer experience across our entire platform. More information is available at www.verticalcold.com.

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